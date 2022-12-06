Tennessee-based Volunteer State Community College has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement both the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance. The solution replaces the institution’s former accessibility tool with one that will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective.

GALLATIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO