WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tasha Pokrzywa
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tasha Pokrzywa with Kennywood Amusement Park joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about Kennywood’s holiday lights, new sweet treats, and the ride lineup. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
WDTV
David Spicer Chatt
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David was born July 1, 1954, and graduated...
UPDATE: Nov. 21 wreck in Bridgeport ruled fatal
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of an essential oil cleaner. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Morgantown cruises to first win of season over Washington
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown defeated Washington by 75 points in their season opener Friday. View highlights above. Video correction - Sharron Young’s name is mispronounced in the first moments. Apologies, caught myself after the show, won’t happen again! - Tyler Kennett.
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Movements in Dance
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Movements in Dance in Fairmont for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Densel Martin Curtis Riffle
Densel Martin Curtis Riffle, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on May 31, 1942, a son of the late Sherman Martin Riffle Sr. and Loretta Curtis Riffle.
WDTV
David Robert Posey
David Robert Posey, 70, of Roanoke, WV, passed in the comfort of his home on December 7, 2022, following an extended illness. David was born on December 12, 1951, a son of the late Oliver Robert “Peck” Posey and Anneita “Lorraine” (Jenkins) Posey. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Lew Leone and Steve Goldsmith; niece, Brittney Posey; and his father-in law, Hoy Robinson.
WDTV
NCWV All-State Football Award Winners
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 season is officially finished for football this year. Here is a look at each name in our area that received an All-State football team mention this season. AAA. 1st Team:. 2nd Team:. Honorable Mentions:. Charlie Brazier, Bridgeport; Noah Braham, University; Drew Boczek, Morgantown; Savion...
WDTV
Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis
Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis, 87, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 14, 1935, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ethel Jenkins Robinette. She was married to Donald Lee Davis on April 5, 1958, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2022 after 64 years of marriage. She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Kathy of Bridgeport; twin daughters, Barbara Ann Davis of Clarksburg and Jo Anne Morris and her husband Michael of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Jessica Thompson and her husband Justin of Bridgeport and Brooke Bennett and her husband Matthew of Bridgeport; and three great-grandchildren, Colt Matthew Thompson, Brinley Grace Thompson, and Rhett Matthew Bennett. Mrs. Davis was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Allman and her brother-in-law, Ronald Allman. Patty was a 1953 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a long-standing member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Duff Street United Methodist Women’s Society. She loved to vacation at Myrtle Beach and sail the sea to the Caribbean on Royal Caribbean Cruise lines. Her greatest enjoyment and purpose came from being a dedicated, loving wife and mother and taking care of her family, who was her whole world. Whenever visiting Harmony at White Oaks, you were often greeted by Don and Patty as they sat outside on the bench. Their bond was inseparable, and they are together again in God’s loving arms. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense-of-humor. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Seders presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family of Mrs. Davis requests donations be made in her honor to the Duff Street United Methodist Church, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Fairmont continues kicking off the holiday celebration
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont had its opening day for the holiday celebration Thursday. However, the holiday fun is just getting started. Aaron Yanuzo is with WVU Medicine as an event sponsor. He said he wants to help revitalize downtown Fairmont. Helping with this event is one way he can...
WDTV
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harvard Invades Bridgeport as 23 Students Take Visit to Charles Pointe to Learn, Hear about TIF Districts
A team of 23 students and a regional research director from Harvard University took time to learn more about the economic challenges and opportunities unique to West Virginia and the Appalachian Region during a recent four-day visit in Bridgeport. The 23 graduate students are part of a special Masters in...
Bridgeport Police searching for 3 involved in battery complaint
The Bridgeport Police Department asking for the help of the public to identify three people as it investigates a battery complaint.
WDTV
WVU holds Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia University and Morgantown communities gathered on WVU’s campus to honor and remember the events of December 7, 1941, and the attacks at Pearl Harbor. It had been 81 years since the Japanese led an attack that resulted in the loss...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses an N-U-A tax strategy. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Glenville State participates in statewide ‘Be The One’ initiative
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is participating in the “Be The One” Initiative, an overdose prevention initiative created for West Virginia college and university campuses. The initiative is the first of its kind and focuses on opioid overdose prevention from a bystander’s perspective, encouraging students, staff,...
trumbulltimes.com
New salon offers upscale service in Downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT —A new unisex hair salon is looking to offer an upscale cutting and styling experience to the downtown area, with a dozen stylists, braiders and beauticians, and offering private VIP chairs, a planned TV lounge and upscale transport to and from appointments, among its numerous amenities. “Once they...
Metro News
Bridgeport crash victim identified, may have suffered medical emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Police have identified the body found in a crashed vehicle off Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport on Nov. 21. Police said driver Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, may have suffered a medical emergency when his car went off Meadowbrook Road, across Custer Hollow and came to a rest on the back of the FBI property.
