Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis, 87, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 14, 1935, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ethel Jenkins Robinette. She was married to Donald Lee Davis on April 5, 1958, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2022 after 64 years of marriage. She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Kathy of Bridgeport; twin daughters, Barbara Ann Davis of Clarksburg and Jo Anne Morris and her husband Michael of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Jessica Thompson and her husband Justin of Bridgeport and Brooke Bennett and her husband Matthew of Bridgeport; and three great-grandchildren, Colt Matthew Thompson, Brinley Grace Thompson, and Rhett Matthew Bennett. Mrs. Davis was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Allman and her brother-in-law, Ronald Allman. Patty was a 1953 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a long-standing member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Duff Street United Methodist Women’s Society. She loved to vacation at Myrtle Beach and sail the sea to the Caribbean on Royal Caribbean Cruise lines. Her greatest enjoyment and purpose came from being a dedicated, loving wife and mother and taking care of her family, who was her whole world. Whenever visiting Harmony at White Oaks, you were often greeted by Don and Patty as they sat outside on the bench. Their bond was inseparable, and they are together again in God’s loving arms. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense-of-humor. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Seders presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family of Mrs. Davis requests donations be made in her honor to the Duff Street United Methodist Church, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

