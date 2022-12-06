ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Advocates object to Hawaii's cancellation of lucrative tourism contract with CNHA

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Tourism Board meeting drew some jeers for community members, disapproving of the last minute cancelation of a multi-million dollar deal. Outgoing Economic Tourism Director Mike McCartney decided to scuttle a deal that had long-time contractor, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, sharing a $40-million contract with the non-profit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail now as we just hit the peak holiday season. The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

State looking into digitizing 'Ag Form' for incoming travelers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You're on a plane, headed home from a trip out of state and it's that time when you have to look for a pen to fill out the state's agricultural declaration form. Even veteran travelers admit they don't always come prepared with a writing utensil to complete...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

How the eruption is impacting wildlife and sea animals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Mauna Loa eruption is not only a danger to people, but can also be harmful to animals on land and in the water. Sea animals here on Oahu beaches could be affected by this eruption even though it is far away. Land animals, especially birds, have...
HONOLULU, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Secret Back-Door Short Cut

The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Office Of Hawaiian Affairs Trustees Take Office

HONOLULU - Nine Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ trustees were inducted at an investiture ceremony held Thursday morning at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. (BIVN) – All nine Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees officially began their new terms on the OHA Board at an investiture ceremony held Thursday morning at Kawaiahaʻo Church on Oʻahu.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4 visited the Deponte ohana who have been homeless for almost three...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu residents can apply for firecracker permits until Dec. 21

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Firecracker permits are available for Oahu residents until December 21, 2022. Kauai County fireworks permit applications available now, online only. Anyone who plans to ignite firecrackers must purchase a permit. Firecracker permit applications can be made here. Click on the "Application" tab located in the website ribbon, check the acknowledgement box, and then click the "Submit" tab to continue to payment processing.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

The Boiling Crab Celebrates its 5th Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways. The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.
HONOLULU, HI

