Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
KITV.com
Advocates object to Hawaii's cancellation of lucrative tourism contract with CNHA
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Tourism Board meeting drew some jeers for community members, disapproving of the last minute cancelation of a multi-million dollar deal. Outgoing Economic Tourism Director Mike McCartney decided to scuttle a deal that had long-time contractor, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, sharing a $40-million contract with the non-profit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).
KITV.com
USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail now as we just hit the peak holiday season. The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
KITV.com
State looking into digitizing 'Ag Form' for incoming travelers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You're on a plane, headed home from a trip out of state and it's that time when you have to look for a pen to fill out the state's agricultural declaration form. Even veteran travelers admit they don't always come prepared with a writing utensil to complete...
KITV.com
How the eruption is impacting wildlife and sea animals
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Mauna Loa eruption is not only a danger to people, but can also be harmful to animals on land and in the water. Sea animals here on Oahu beaches could be affected by this eruption even though it is far away. Land animals, especially birds, have...
Customers pitch in to help business after warehouse fire
After a devastating warehouse fire in Kakaako that destroyed the entire inventory for Lin's Hawaiian Snacks, the community is stepping up to help. Customers and other small businesses are going above and beyond to help the 40-year-old shop get back on its feet.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Secret Back-Door Short Cut
The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
bigislandvideonews.com
Office Of Hawaiian Affairs Trustees Take Office
HONOLULU - Nine Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ trustees were inducted at an investiture ceremony held Thursday morning at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. (BIVN) – All nine Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees officially began their new terms on the OHA Board at an investiture ceremony held Thursday morning at Kawaiahaʻo Church on Oʻahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A wake-up call, lesson learned for Oahu diver who almost got ran over by a boat
A suspect who was involved in a police standoff at a Waikiki hotel was shot and killed by officers following an hours-long barricade situation, officials said. Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Hawaii Adaptive Surf...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Tourism Authority holds emergency meeting after 'shocking’ contract cancellation
Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man, who had head and chest injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. What The Tech?. What the Tech:...
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai'i Island in 2021.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4 visited the Deponte ohana who have been homeless for almost three...
KITV.com
HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season with their all-purpose cleaning devices, and they also make for a great gift idea!. David Yonamine (CEO & President, HIRO Systems Hawaii) shared, “HIRO Systems Hawaii, it was becoming forged during the...
KITV.com
"Representation matters." | Deaf Santa inspires deaf keiki from around Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Almost 200 deaf keiki wrote down their Christmas wish lists and presented them to a deaf Santa Claus at Pearlridge Center. This event allows deaf children to participate in a major holiday tradition - sitting on Santa's lap. It is the state's only deaf Santa signing...
KITV.com
Oahu residents can apply for firecracker permits until Dec. 21
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Firecracker permits are available for Oahu residents until December 21, 2022. Kauai County fireworks permit applications available now, online only. Anyone who plans to ignite firecrackers must purchase a permit. Firecracker permit applications can be made here. Click on the "Application" tab located in the website ribbon, check the acknowledgement box, and then click the "Submit" tab to continue to payment processing.
KITV.com
2022 Holiday events happening around Hawaii
Mele Kalikimaka from KITV! Enjoy all the holiday fun across Hawaii at the following events, happening now through January:
KITV.com
85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe heading west for its next Oahu location
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café is headed west for its second location on Oahu. KITV4 has learned that the popular Taiwanese chain is opening a new café and bakery in the former Pizza Hut space at Kapolei Shopping Center along Farrington Highway.
KHON2
The Boiling Crab Celebrates its 5th Anniversary
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways. The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.
