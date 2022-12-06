Read full article on original website
Man, 21, charged in shooting death of Bronzeville activist Johnnie Owens
The suspect is is currently in custody on unrelated charges.
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
Woman, dog die after driver hits them while walking in Rolling Meadows
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A woman and her dog are dead after a driver hit them Friday afternoon while they were walking in Rolling Meadows, according to police. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road. The woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital where she later died, according to […]
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
Nearly 130 catalytic converters seized in auto chop shop bust in Chicago suburb, police say
The property was being rented under a stolen identity, police said.
Armed robber targeted 11 victims within 4 hours on Chicago's North, NW Sides: CPD
Police say the suspect was driving a black Kia SUV and is behind 11 armed robberies within four hours.
WGNtv.com
Man sentenced to 34 years after suburban carjacking, gas station robbery
WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for an armed carjacking and gas station robbery in 2020. James Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery back in August. On May 11, 2020, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Addison...
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
Police: Missing elderly Berwyn man found dead
BERWYN, Ill. — Missing Berwyn resident Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was found deceased by detectives late Tuesday morning. According to Berwyn police, Arevalo was found around 11:26 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in […]
cwbchicago.com
Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say
Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
Shooting leaves man dead, woman hurt at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in East Chatham Wednesday afternoon, while a woman getting off a CTA bus was also struck.Around 3:30 p.m., the 38-year-old man was walking north on Cottage Grove Avenue just south of 79th Street when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man took a gun out of his jacket and shot the first, who was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. He had been shot in the head, police said.A 21-year-old woman was also shot while getting off a Chicago Transit Authority bus. She was struck in the hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.Video from the scene showed the No. 4 Cottage Grove bus was struck by gunfire. Bullet holes were seen in two shattered windows in the back of the bus.The bus was seen surrounded by crime scene tape in front of Happy Food & Liquor, 7901 S. Cottage Grove Ave.Police were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was blocked at the scene while police investigated.
Fire rips through apartment building in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters in Skokie battled through heavy smoke and flames to put out a fire in an apartment building Friday evening.Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to a three-story apartment building that was on fire at 7645 Knox Ave. – just south of Brummel Street and the Emily Oaks Nature Center.Video showed flames raging near the roofline of the midcentury building.Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly.No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remained under investigation Friday night.
Lombard police officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery report
An armed robbery suspect has died and a Lombard police officer remains hospitalized Friday after a shooting in the suburb.
Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound on Englewood porch dies
Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting.
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
Police issue alert of multiple armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning everyone about a series of early morning armed robberies that happened on the West and Northwest Sides.Police say in each incident, a black KIA SUV pulled up and a gunman jumped out and demanded the victims' property.Wednesday's sidewalk robberies took place near Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park, and Austin - all happening in a four-hour time span.Incident times and locations:• 2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:08 a.m.• 1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:54 a.m.• 2700 block of W Augusta...
2 in custody after bank robbery at Wells Fargo in suburban Westchester; FBI searching for driver
The FBI is looking for the driver of a Mazda sedan with Illinois license plate DM 29650.
CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
