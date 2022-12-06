ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, IL

WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Missing elderly Berwyn man found dead

BERWYN, Ill. — Missing Berwyn resident Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was found deceased by detectives late Tuesday morning. According to Berwyn police, Arevalo was found around 11:26 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in […]
BERWYN, IL
cwbchicago.com

Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say

Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting leaves man dead, woman hurt at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in East Chatham Wednesday afternoon, while a woman getting off a CTA bus was also struck.Around 3:30 p.m., the 38-year-old man was walking north on Cottage Grove Avenue just south of 79th Street when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man took a gun out of his jacket and shot the first, who was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. He had been shot in the head, police said.A 21-year-old woman was also shot while getting off a Chicago Transit Authority bus. She was struck in the hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.Video from the scene showed the No. 4 Cottage Grove bus was struck by gunfire. Bullet holes were seen in two shattered windows in the back of the bus.The bus was seen surrounded by crime scene tape in front of Happy Food & Liquor, 7901 S. Cottage Grove Ave.Police were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was blocked at the scene while police investigated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire rips through apartment building in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters in Skokie battled through heavy smoke and flames to put out a fire in an apartment building Friday evening.Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to a three-story apartment building that was on fire at 7645 Knox Ave. – just south of Brummel Street and the Emily Oaks Nature Center.Video showed flames raging near the roofline of the midcentury building.Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly.No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remained under investigation Friday night.
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of multiple armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning everyone about a series of early morning armed robberies that happened on the West and Northwest Sides.Police say in each incident, a black KIA SUV pulled up and a gunman jumped out and demanded the victims' property.Wednesday's sidewalk robberies took place near Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park, and Austin - all happening in a four-hour time span.Incident times and locations:• 2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:08 a.m.• 1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:54 a.m.• 2700 block of W Augusta...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
CHICAGO, IL

