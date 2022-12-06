ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Attorney for ringleader in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot says he shouldn’t get life sentence

A ringleader in the failed plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 shouldn’t receive a life sentence in prison, according to his attorney. In a sentencing memorandum filed late Friday for Adam Fox, attorney Christopher Gibbons argued the government used “exaggerated language to create the false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader.”  Gibbons claims the government used “histrionic descriptions” of Fox, including comparing him to the Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh who killed 168 people, that do not represent “his actual intentions or actual capabilities.” “Adam Fox was an unemployed vacuum repairman who was venting his frustrations on social media but...
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
US to spend another $275M to aid Ukraine in war with Russia

WASHINGTON —The Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $275 million to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs, according to a statement from the agency on Friday evening. This authorization is the Biden Administration's twenty-seventh drawdown of...
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

