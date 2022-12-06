Read full article on original website
Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome
A novel non-surgical treatment method could mark an end to the sufferings of carpal tunnel syndrome patients, according to a study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve entrapment neuropathy that is caused by...
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
Medical News Today
Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
MedicalXpress
Drug found to be effective in difficult-to-treat autoimmune blood disorder
Patients taking efgartigimod, a drug being studied for use to treat chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), exhibited a significantly greater improvement in platelet counts which are essential to clotting and stopping bleeding, compared to those taking a placebo, according to results reported from the ADVANCE IV clinical trial, which was conducted globally, including at Georgetown University Medical Center.
MedicalXpress
Prone positioning reduces the need for breathing tubes in COVID-19 patients, suggests in-depth analysis
Patients admitted to the hospital with severe breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 are less likely to need a breathing tube if they lie face down in a prone position, but evidence for its effect on mortality or other outcomes is inconclusive, suggests an in-depth analysis of the latest evidence published by The BMJ today.
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
MedicalXpress
COVID vaccines also help protect HIV patients
People infected with HIV who receive antiretroviral therapy form antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after being vaccinated against COVID with mRNA vaccines. Their immune response to the vaccination is, however, less strong than that of healthy people. A third vaccination reduces this gap. These results emerged from a study with a total...
MedicalXpress
EU warns antibody drugs poor against new COVID strains
The EU's drug watchdog warned on Friday that antibody treatments for COVID are ineffective against the newest and increasingly dominant strains of the disease. Numerous monoclonal antibodies, which are given by injection or infusion in hospital, have helped blunt the worst of the disease for at-risk or hospitalized patients. They...
MedicalXpress
Double embryo transfer in assisted reproduction found to increase the risk of complications in single births
The risk of complications in assisted reproduction is higher when two embryos are transferred, instead of one embryo. This has been shown in a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, which included all births in Sweden 2007–2017. Fertility treatments using assisted reproduction in Sweden are among the safest...
Ovarian Cysts Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Ovarian cysts can happen to anyone with ovaries. Here is a deep dive into what they are, how to find out if you have them, and how to treat them.
MedicalXpress
Staph infection-induced kidney disease may be linked to bacterial gene mutation
Researchers aiming to predict which staph-infection patients might develop a related kidney disease have found a high frequency of gene mutations in the infecting bacteria of affected patients, which suggests these variants may play a role in the body's initiation of the renal damage. The kidney disorder is a fairly...
MedicalXpress
Extending chemo slashes risk of aggressive childhood leukemia coming back
Many children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have a good outcome of their disease. After two years of chemotherapy treatment, 9 out of 10 children are cured. But some children have a more aggressive form of the disease. For example, children with a so-called Ikaros change in the DNA of their leukemia cells have a greater risk of their disease coming back after treatment. In order to improve the chances of survival and quality of life of all children with leukemia, the treatment protocol has been continuously adapted over the years, based on the latest scientific insights.
MedicalXpress
Why flu vaccination is more important this year than ever
Public health officials are warning that it could be a different flu season than what the U.S. experienced the past two years, so protecting yourself and your family is more important than ever. What is the flu?. What many people call the flu is actually viral gastroenteritis, or stomach flu,...
MedicalXpress
Helping a wider audience visualize the life cycle of the coronavirus
The coronavirus has become a feature of life in our society. But how does the virus work precisely? Researchers at the University of Maastricht have produced a unique animated video that visualizes the life cycle of the virus for a general audience using real-life microscopic images of infected cells. At...
Oregon State researchers move closer to better care for life-threatening pregnancy condition
Oregon State University scientists have produced a proof of concept for a new and better way of caring for women facing the life-threatening situation of ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg implants somewhere other than the lining of the uterus. Olena Taratula of the OSU College of Pharmacy and Leslie Myatt of Oregon Health & Science University led a team of researchers that used pregnant mice to develop a novel nanomedicine technique for diagnosing and ending ectopic pregnancies, which are non-viable and the...
Harvard Health
Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?
Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
MedicalXpress
Research illuminates approaches for long-term hearing loss treatment
About 430 million people around the world experience disabling hearing loss. In the United States, approximately 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear or the nerves that carry information on sounds to the brain do not work in the usual way.
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
