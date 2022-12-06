ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
MedicalXpress

Drug found to be effective in difficult-to-treat autoimmune blood disorder

Patients taking efgartigimod, a drug being studied for use to treat chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), exhibited a significantly greater improvement in platelet counts which are essential to clotting and stopping bleeding, compared to those taking a placebo, according to results reported from the ADVANCE IV clinical trial, which was conducted globally, including at Georgetown University Medical Center.
102.5 The Bone

Know signs of colon cancer

The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
Medical News Today

Joint and muscle pain with liver disease

Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
MedicalXpress

COVID vaccines also help protect HIV patients

People infected with HIV who receive antiretroviral therapy form antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after being vaccinated against COVID with mRNA vaccines. Their immune response to the vaccination is, however, less strong than that of healthy people. A third vaccination reduces this gap. These results emerged from a study with a total...
MedicalXpress

EU warns antibody drugs poor against new COVID strains

The EU's drug watchdog warned on Friday that antibody treatments for COVID are ineffective against the newest and increasingly dominant strains of the disease. Numerous monoclonal antibodies, which are given by injection or infusion in hospital, have helped blunt the worst of the disease for at-risk or hospitalized patients. They...
MedicalXpress

Staph infection-induced kidney disease may be linked to bacterial gene mutation

Researchers aiming to predict which staph-infection patients might develop a related kidney disease have found a high frequency of gene mutations in the infecting bacteria of affected patients, which suggests these variants may play a role in the body's initiation of the renal damage. The kidney disorder is a fairly...
MedicalXpress

Extending chemo slashes risk of aggressive childhood leukemia coming back

Many children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have a good outcome of their disease. After two years of chemotherapy treatment, 9 out of 10 children are cured. But some children have a more aggressive form of the disease. For example, children with a so-called Ikaros change in the DNA of their leukemia cells have a greater risk of their disease coming back after treatment. In order to improve the chances of survival and quality of life of all children with leukemia, the treatment protocol has been continuously adapted over the years, based on the latest scientific insights.
MedicalXpress

Why flu vaccination is more important this year than ever

Public health officials are warning that it could be a different flu season than what the U.S. experienced the past two years, so protecting yourself and your family is more important than ever. What is the flu?. What many people call the flu is actually viral gastroenteritis, or stomach flu,...
MedicalXpress

Helping a wider audience visualize the life cycle of the coronavirus

The coronavirus has become a feature of life in our society. But how does the virus work precisely? Researchers at the University of Maastricht have produced a unique animated video that visualizes the life cycle of the virus for a general audience using real-life microscopic images of infected cells. At...
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Oregon State researchers move closer to better care for life-threatening pregnancy condition

Oregon State University scientists have produced a proof of concept for a new and better way of caring for women facing the life-threatening situation of ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg implants somewhere other than the lining of the uterus. Olena Taratula of the OSU College of Pharmacy and Leslie Myatt of Oregon Health & Science University led a team of researchers that used pregnant mice to develop a novel nanomedicine technique for diagnosing and ending ectopic pregnancies, which are non-viable and the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Harvard Health

Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?

Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
MedicalXpress

Research illuminates approaches for long-term hearing loss treatment

About 430 million people around the world experience disabling hearing loss. In the United States, approximately 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear or the nerves that carry information on sounds to the brain do not work in the usual way.
MedicalXpress

Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results

A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...

