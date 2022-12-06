Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Move in the fences at Comerica Park? Here’s what Tigers’ new boss says
SAN DIEGO -- Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has tread carefully when talking about an issue that arouses strong opinions on both sides: Should the Tigers move in the fences at Comerica Park for the second time since the stadium opened in 2000?. Harris said Tuesday that...
Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez
According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.
MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing
The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
MLive.com
Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers
After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
Braves replenish bullpen after losing Kenley Jansen via trade with Tigers
The Atlanta Braves lost closer Kenley Jansen on Wednesday as he signed with the Boston Red Sox. However, it didn’t take them long to find reinforcements in the bullpen. The Braves announced Wednesday night that the team acquired right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez from the Detroit Tigers. In exchange, the Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham.
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023
At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
Yardbarker
Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received
In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings
Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
Yardbarker
Nationals flounder as NL East rivals load up
The Washington Nationals finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the majors, due in large part to the competitiveness of the NL East. But as free agents fly off the shelves during the MLB winter meetings, the Nationals are no closer to competing in their division. The Nationals...
MLive.com
James Houston is latest success for perhaps the best crop of rookie defenders in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- James Houston was the only member of the Detroit Lions’ rookie class not to make the opening-day roster. Last week, he was finally given a contract. Today, he ranks second among all rookies in sacks. The only man ahead of him: Aidan Hutchinson. It’s been that...
Anonymous executive has scathing take on big Red Sox free agent move
The Boston Red Sox had a rough day on Wednesday as they lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency. One addition they made may have softened the blow on paper, but the reviews from around the league on the move are not particularly good. The...
MLB
2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick
SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
Will the Detroit Pistons really be in the running for Victor Wembanyama?
The Detroit Pistons are currently 7-20, which is the 3rd-worst record in the NBA. If the season were to end now, they would have maximum 14 percent odds for the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the chance to draft generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. It’s what all...
MLive.com
Patriots vs. Cardinals predictions, picks & odds | Monday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Monday Night Football will take place in Arizona this week, and the Cardinals will host the New England Patriots for the first time...
