Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing

The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLive.com

Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers

After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Braves replenish bullpen after losing Kenley Jansen via trade with Tigers

The Atlanta Braves lost closer Kenley Jansen on Wednesday as he signed with the Boston Red Sox. However, it didn’t take them long to find reinforcements in the bullpen. The Braves announced Wednesday night that the team acquired right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez from the Detroit Tigers. In exchange, the Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023

At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
Yardbarker

Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received

In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings

Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Nationals flounder as NL East rivals load up

The Washington Nationals finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the majors, due in large part to the competitiveness of the NL East. But as free agents fly off the shelves during the MLB winter meetings, the Nationals are no closer to competing in their division. The Nationals...
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick

SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
MLive.com

