ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Place 17 on 2022 Academic All-Big Ten List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s soccer team placed 17 members of its roster on the 2022 Academic All-Big Ten List, the conference office announced Friday. The list included junior Laurence Wootton, a third team United Soccer Coaches All-American, a member of the first team All-North Region team, a 2022 First Team All-Big Ten selection and the 2022 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Named to Fall Academic All-Big Ten Team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall, 124 Ohio State student-athletes have been named to the Academic All-Big Ten team, the Big Ten Conference announced Friday. In all, 1,619 student-athletes from across the conference were recognized from the seven fall sports. The 124 honorees is the second-best all-time for Ohio State,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Holden Beats the Buzzer as Buckeyes Top Rutgers 67-66
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Senior transfer Tanner Holden made his lone field goal of the night count as his three-pointer at the buzzer lifted No. 25 Ohio State to a 67-66 victory Thursday night over Rutgers in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten opener. The Buckeyes improve to 7-2 on the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Michigan State Sunday in Big Ten Home Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (9-0, 1-0 B1G) hosts Michigan State (6-4, 0-1 B1G) on Sunday afternoon for the Big Ten home opener. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. in a game broadcast on BTN. Ohio State enters the game with a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Advances to First Regional Final Since 2004
AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 3 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (22-9, 15-5 B1G) beat No. 2 seeded Minnesota (22-9, 15-5 B1G) in four sets (22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19) in the NCAA regional semifinals on Thursday to advance to the program’s first regional final since 2004. Minnesota took a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Seventeen Buckeyes Named Academic All-Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall, 17 members of the Ohio State women’s cross country team have earned a spot on the Academic All-Big Ten team. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Twelve Buckeyes Earn Academic All-Big Ten Accolades
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall, 12 members of the Ohio State men’s cross country team have earned a spot on the Academic All-Big Ten team. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
39 From Ohio State Football Are Academic All-Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thirty nine members of the Ohio State football team have earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for their work in the classroom this fall, the conference announced on Friday afternoon. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list, have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Dominant 2nd Half Leads No. 3 Buckeyes to 92-36 Win over UNH
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/4 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 1-0 B1G) used a big third quarter to open up the game and ultimately shut down New Hampshire (4-7) in a 92-36 victory on Thursday as Ohio State welcomed nearly 4,000 students from Columbus City Schools to the game.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Ohio State Entertains Kent State Sunday at Covelli
Venue: Covelli Center, Columbus Ohio (4,177) This will be the 25th meeting between Ohio State and Kent State in the series history. The Buckeyes are 18-6 all-time vs. the Golden Flashes. Ohio State is 18-6 all-time vs. Kent State with wins in the last nine meetings. The squads last met...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wootton Named 2022 All-American by United Soccer Coaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior midfielder Laurence Wootton has been named a 2022 Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Friday. Earlier this week, Wootton was named a first team member of the 2022 All-North Region squad. Wootton, a native of Stoke-on-Trent, England, was...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Updates on Ohio State NIL Collective Organizations
Statement from Ohio State Senior Vice President & Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director Gene Smith. There has never been a more exciting time to be a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Excellence within our programs and remarkable experiences for our student-athletes will always be the standard at Ohio State, while competing for championships, academic excellence and graduating, and preparing for life after sports are our goals.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts New Hampshire Thursday Morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (8-0, 1-0 B1G) hosts New Hampshire (4-6) on Thursday for an 11 a.m. tip. The game will be broadcast on B1G+. In partnering with the Columbus City Schools and the 2nd and 7 Foundation, Ohio State will...
