Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Related
Bobcat Spotted Roaming Around Nashville Neighborhood
"I didn't think they'd come right up to the front steps here."
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
Not so special delivery: packages being left near street
We've seen them flung, swung, and thrown onto porches, but now some Middle Tennessee residents have a new complaint about package deliveries.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
Good Times coming to Nashville
The Bar will open early next year, according to owner Shaun Shekab Folad.
Caught in the water: Utility van driver gets stuck driving in Maury Co. flood
This weather is a reminder not to try driving through flooded waters. A construction worker in Maury County learned the hard way. The waters sent him floating upstream.
'Outrageous:' Rent hikes continue to climb in Nashville in time for Christmas
Nashville rent is showing no signs of coming down, and now the federal rent relief money is about to dry up too.
‘Shady business’: Man blames HOA for towed truck
A La Vergne resident came home from a three-day trip to discover his truck missing, only to find out later it had been towed for a flat tire.
wpln.org
Flu keeps raging in Tennessee and COVID is coming right behind it
Tennessee has been a national hotspot for the flu for several weeks, as the U.S. influenza season shapes up to be one of the worst in more than a decade. And the feared “tri-demic” is beginning to put a pinch on local hospitals. Maury Regional Medical Center in...
wgnsradio.com
Murfree Springs Boardwalk CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC!
(MURFREESBORO) Safety issues has caused the closing of the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland, according to officials with the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department. Engineers will conduct a detailed inspection and analysis to determine the level of repairs needed and the timeframe for closure and repairs. Murfreesboro Parks...
WSMV
New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory. What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.699M Modern Home Checks All the Boxes in Brentwood, TN
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining and fully equipped now available for sale. This home located at 1561 Sunset Rd LOT 7, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 10,078 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna
Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
wpln.org
Metro Council is considering increasing accountability for dog owners and defining what makes a community cat
Last winter, two roaming dogs bit a child and attempted to go after an adult. This just so happen to be a neighbor of Southeast Councilmember Joy Styles. “And when I had called animal control, they had said that they couldn’t take the animal because the individual whose pant had been caught — he wasn’t bleeding,” she explains. Since then, she’s gotten calls from residents in different parts of town complaining and suggesting things for her to consider.
wvlt.tv
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
Man attacked by coworker with box cutter hospitalized
A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by a coworker with a box cutter at a Nashville business Friday.
southernexposuremagazine.com
Around Williamson County: Dr. David Hutchings
Dr. David Hutchings has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Mid Tennessee Chapter to offer workshops and support group meetings for people suffering from dementia, Lewy Body, and Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Hutchings wants to bring awareness to what the disease is and provide help for those needing diagnosis or care giver support.
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.
Comments / 0