Last winter, two roaming dogs bit a child and attempted to go after an adult. This just so happen to be a neighbor of Southeast Councilmember Joy Styles. “And when I had called animal control, they had said that they couldn’t take the animal because the individual whose pant had been caught — he wasn’t bleeding,” she explains. Since then, she’s gotten calls from residents in different parts of town complaining and suggesting things for her to consider.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO