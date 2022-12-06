ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfree Springs Boardwalk CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC!

(MURFREESBORO) Safety issues has caused the closing of the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland, according to officials with the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department. Engineers will conduct a detailed inspection and analysis to determine the level of repairs needed and the timeframe for closure and repairs. Murfreesboro Parks...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

New shipping container apartments expected at Fisk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New student housing is in the works at Fisk University as enrollment increases, but the newest addition expected in fall 2023 will not be your traditional brick dormitory. What sits as an empty lot near 16th Avenue North and Phillips Street will soon transform into a...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $6.699M Modern Home Checks All the Boxes in Brentwood, TN

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining and fully equipped now available for sale. This home located at 1561 Sunset Rd LOT 7, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 10,078 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
murfreesboro.com

Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna

Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
SMYRNA, TN
wpln.org

Metro Council is considering increasing accountability for dog owners and defining what makes a community cat

Last winter, two roaming dogs bit a child and attempted to go after an adult. This just so happen to be a neighbor of Southeast Councilmember Joy Styles. “And when I had called animal control, they had said that they couldn’t take the animal because the individual whose pant had been caught — he wasn’t bleeding,” she explains. Since then, she’s gotten calls from residents in different parts of town complaining and suggesting things for her to consider.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

Around Williamson County: Dr. David Hutchings

Dr. David Hutchings has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Mid Tennessee Chapter to offer workshops and support group meetings for people suffering from dementia, Lewy Body, and Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Hutchings wants to bring awareness to what the disease is and provide help for those needing diagnosis or care giver support.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

