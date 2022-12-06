ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

KOCO

Shawnee Public Schools teacher named 2022 Educator of the Year

An educator in Shawnee Public Schools has been named the 2022 Educator of the Year by the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education. His name is Graham Primeaux and he’s on a mission to see students succeed. KOCO 5 spoke with Primeaux and he said it starts with making Native American students feel welcome at school and then that helps their grades go up.
SHAWNEE, OK
news9.com

Crossroads Mall Hoping To Bring A Cultural Experience To OKC

Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in 2023. The building, previously known as the Plaza Mayor, has seen destruction and acts of vandalism in the past, however new ownership is hoping to turn that around . The mall is around 900,000 square feet...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Chef'Store: Chocoletta's Eatery

We are heading back out to see our friends at Chocoletta's Eatery to see what they're coking up for us today. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by The CHEF'STORE Kitchen.**
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 8-11

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in OKC! Whether you have an active family or the type to appreciate the arts, there are events for everyone to enjoy. What if you could watch your favorite holiday classics on the side of a downtown building? Now you can at The Jones Assembly’s “Miracle on Fred Jones Ave.” installation by local artist Mat Miller of 1984 Studios. This is largest projection mapping project in OKC, presenting everyone’s favorite holiday movies on the Film Row restaurant’s 115-foot exterior. The installation can be seen every night from dark to close, so come celebrate the season with some movie magic! Free, 901 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman nonprofit gets $1M check to help vulnerable community members

NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman nonprofit was awarded a $1 million gift on Thursday to help support those most vulnerable in the community. Food and Shelter, an organization that provides services for those struggling with homelessness, was presented with a check from the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The...
NORMAN, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Closer To Setting Up In OKC

Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo is one step closer to opening up operations in Oklahoma City. The company is in the process of acquiring what was the Terex facility in west Oklahoma City near I-40 and South Morgan Road. On Tuesday, Canoo vice president Chris Moore gave a presentation to show...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE

