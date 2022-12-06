Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
news9.com
OCCC Hosting RACE Dance Collective's 10th Annual 'Hip-Hop Nutcracker' This Weekend
A reimagined holiday classic is returning to Oklahoma Community College this weekend. The RACE Dance Collective is putting on a hip-hop version of “The Nutcracker”. The show opened Friday night and runs until Sunday. Academy Director Hui Cha Poos and Erika Vasquez, a dance teacher at Classen SAS...
KOCO
Shawnee Public Schools teacher named 2022 Educator of the Year
An educator in Shawnee Public Schools has been named the 2022 Educator of the Year by the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education. His name is Graham Primeaux and he’s on a mission to see students succeed. KOCO 5 spoke with Primeaux and he said it starts with making Native American students feel welcome at school and then that helps their grades go up.
Nursing shortages get ‘grinched’ as healthcare provider hosts giveaway for nurses, employees
As organization's continue to confront a nationwide nursing shortage, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses issued a report earlier this year showing nearly half of nurses in the U.S. don’t feel valued.
news9.com
Crossroads Mall Hoping To Bring A Cultural Experience To OKC
Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in 2023. The building, previously known as the Plaza Mayor, has seen destruction and acts of vandalism in the past, however new ownership is hoping to turn that around . The mall is around 900,000 square feet...
KOCO
WATCH: Viewer video shows Southern Nazarene University school buses engulfed in flames
BETHANY, Okla. — Three school buses caught fire early Friday morning outside the Sawyer Center at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. A viewer captured the moments while the buses were engulfed in flames. You can see the fire shoot up several feet above the buses and black smoke filling the air.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
Teacher At Moore Public Schools Resigns After Sending Inappropriate Messages To Student
A Moore teacher resigned and had his teaching certification revoked after sending inappropriate messages through Snapchat to a student. Nicholas Garrison was a coach and 8th grade teacher who was caught sending pictures and messages to an 8th grade female student, displaying what most would call "grooming behavior." The former...
okcfox.com
Chef'Store: Chocoletta's Eatery
We are heading back out to see our friends at Chocoletta's Eatery to see what they're coking up for us today. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by The CHEF'STORE Kitchen.**
405magazine.com
15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 8-11
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in OKC! Whether you have an active family or the type to appreciate the arts, there are events for everyone to enjoy. What if you could watch your favorite holiday classics on the side of a downtown building? Now you can at The Jones Assembly’s “Miracle on Fred Jones Ave.” installation by local artist Mat Miller of 1984 Studios. This is largest projection mapping project in OKC, presenting everyone’s favorite holiday movies on the Film Row restaurant’s 115-foot exterior. The installation can be seen every night from dark to close, so come celebrate the season with some movie magic! Free, 901 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC.
KOCO
Norman nonprofit gets $1M check to help vulnerable community members
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman nonprofit was awarded a $1 million gift on Thursday to help support those most vulnerable in the community. Food and Shelter, an organization that provides services for those struggling with homelessness, was presented with a check from the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
Dale’s Etc. in Purcell is a very small shop that includes a lot of extra
Dale Starchman has always been one of those people who liked to take things apart.
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma
If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
Moore Public Schools teacher being investigated for Snapchats to an 8th grader
Disturbing accusations have surfaced against a now-former Moore Public Schools teacher of sending romantic messages to an eighth-grade girl. The teacher has since resigned, as the state department of education files for his teaching license to be revoked.
news9.com
Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Closer To Setting Up In OKC
Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo is one step closer to opening up operations in Oklahoma City. The company is in the process of acquiring what was the Terex facility in west Oklahoma City near I-40 and South Morgan Road. On Tuesday, Canoo vice president Chris Moore gave a presentation to show...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
KTUL
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
