A horse in Henderson County has been tested for suspected equine infectious anemia shortly after a horse in Surry County was found positive for the disease. There are no direct epidemiological links between the cases at this time. However, both cases have been associated with recent sales of racing horses. These are the first new and suspected cases of EIA documented in North Carolina since August 2017. Both facilities are under quarantine, with remaining equines to be observed and retested in 60 days. Neighboring facilities are being monitored.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO