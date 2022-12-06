Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition
Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
Small earthquake shakes western North Carolina
The epicenter is about 22 miles south of Asheville and was about 4 miles deep.
Smoky Mountain News
JCPS will once again expand pre-K capacity
Jackson County schools will once again expand its pre-K capacity at the start of the 2023-24 school year, this time with a second classroom at Smokey Mountain Elementary School in Whitter. The expansion comes thanks to another grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. “I am very excited that we can...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
tribpapers.com
Girl Scouts Awarded for National Gingerbread House Competition
Asheville – The Girl Scouts of Troop 42504 placed in the top 10 of the youth category at the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. This is their fourth year competing and their third year placing in their category. The local troop, located primarily in North Asheville, currently consists of Scouts from ages 8–12 that live in the Mars Hill, Weaverville, and North Asheville areas. The troop also constructed and operates two small food pantries at Grace Episcopal and Mars Hill United Methodist Churches. Three gingerbread houses are on display at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
Smoky Mountain News
WCU Trustees approve tuition, fee increases
“Extraordinary” inflation and the need to match state salary increases will prompt increases to the cost of attendance at Western Carolina University next year, according to the 2023-2024 schedule of tuition and fees the Board of Trustees adopted at their Dec. 2 meeting. While undergraduate tuition will stay the...
Smoky Mountain News
Hemlock restoration group plans workdays
Help save hemlock trees from the hemlock wooly adelgid by participating in one of the several upcoming volunteer workdays organized by the Hemlock Restoration Initiative. Each volunteer will be paired with an experienced, licensed professional who will offer instruction and guidance on treating hemlock trees with insecticide that prevents infestation.
Smoky Mountain News
Construction students compete in Atlanta
Students from Western Carolina University’s Kimmel School of Construction recently had the opportunity to participate in real-world construction scenarios at the Associated Schools of Construction Region II competition in Atlanta. Six students competed in the open concrete category that is sponsored by Baker Concrete Construction and the project was...
Smoky Mountain News
WNC Historical Association selects Brent Martin as winner of literary award
The Western North Carolina Historical has selected author Brent Martin’s “George Masa’s Wild Vision: A Japanese Immigrant Imagines Western North Carolina” for the 2022 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award. Originated by the Louis Lipinsky family, the Award has been presented annually by the Western North Carolina...
WLOS.com
With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
Smoky Mountain News
Clubs announce new approach annual blanket drive
Mountain Projects and Waynesville Rotary Club paired for many years to coordinate a popular Christmas holiday blanket drive. Then, In 2021, Mountain Projects Executive Director Patsy Davis contacted Bill Allsbrook of Waynesville Rotary and asked if their blanket drive could be moved to early November due to the rising heating and utility costs. Mountain Projects was already taking calls for assistance and were anticipating more.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
Smoky Mountain News
Equine disease suspected
A horse in Henderson County has been tested for suspected equine infectious anemia shortly after a horse in Surry County was found positive for the disease. There are no direct epidemiological links between the cases at this time. However, both cases have been associated with recent sales of racing horses. These are the first new and suspected cases of EIA documented in North Carolina since August 2017. Both facilities are under quarantine, with remaining equines to be observed and retested in 60 days. Neighboring facilities are being monitored.
2.7 magnitude quake registered south of Asheville, reports say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported Wednesday night south of Asheville, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake, which was near Hendersonville, happened at 10:23 p.m. It is not known if there was any damage or injuries. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: 2.1 magnitude...
cohaitungchi.com
Wayah Bald Tower (and the BEST Mountain Views in Franklin)
Wayah Bald Tower is a historic lookout tower in North Carolina (near Franklin) that sits atop Wayah Bald at 5,342 feet. The decommissioned stone lookout tower is a popular stop along the popular Bartram Trail, and it’s also an important landmark along the Appalachian Trail. You can reach Wayah...
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
kiss951.com
The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina
So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: New plant is leading us in wrong direction
On Nov. 16, Pratt & Whitney had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of its administrative occupancy of its new plant. Production is expected to begin in the spring. In its press release about the event, P&W happily stated that it has met or exceeded its own goals for...
Comments / 0