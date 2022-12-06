ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

iheart.com

BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition

Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

JCPS will once again expand pre-K capacity

Jackson County schools will once again expand its pre-K capacity at the start of the 2023-24 school year, this time with a second classroom at Smokey Mountain Elementary School in Whitter. The expansion comes thanks to another grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. “I am very excited that we can...
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Girl Scouts Awarded for National Gingerbread House Competition

Asheville – The Girl Scouts of Troop 42504 placed in the top 10 of the youth category at the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. This is their fourth year competing and their third year placing in their category. The local troop, located primarily in North Asheville, currently consists of Scouts from ages 8–12 that live in the Mars Hill, Weaverville, and North Asheville areas. The troop also constructed and operates two small food pantries at Grace Episcopal and Mars Hill United Methodist Churches. Three gingerbread houses are on display at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

WCU Trustees approve tuition, fee increases

“Extraordinary” inflation and the need to match state salary increases will prompt increases to the cost of attendance at Western Carolina University next year, according to the 2023-2024 schedule of tuition and fees the Board of Trustees adopted at their Dec. 2 meeting. While undergraduate tuition will stay the...
Smoky Mountain News

Hemlock restoration group plans workdays

Help save hemlock trees from the hemlock wooly adelgid by participating in one of the several upcoming volunteer workdays organized by the Hemlock Restoration Initiative. Each volunteer will be paired with an experienced, licensed professional who will offer instruction and guidance on treating hemlock trees with insecticide that prevents infestation.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Construction students compete in Atlanta

Students from Western Carolina University’s Kimmel School of Construction recently had the opportunity to participate in real-world construction scenarios at the Associated Schools of Construction Region II competition in Atlanta. Six students competed in the open concrete category that is sponsored by Baker Concrete Construction and the project was...
ATLANTA, GA
Smoky Mountain News

WNC Historical Association selects Brent Martin as winner of literary award

The Western North Carolina Historical has selected author Brent Martin’s “George Masa’s Wild Vision: A Japanese Immigrant Imagines Western North Carolina” for the 2022 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award. Originated by the Louis Lipinsky family, the Award has been presented annually by the Western North Carolina...
WLOS.com

With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Clubs announce new approach annual blanket drive

Mountain Projects and Waynesville Rotary Club paired for many years to coordinate a popular Christmas holiday blanket drive. Then, In 2021, Mountain Projects Executive Director Patsy Davis contacted Bill Allsbrook of Waynesville Rotary and asked if their blanket drive could be moved to early November due to the rising heating and utility costs. Mountain Projects was already taking calls for assistance and were anticipating more.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Equine disease suspected

A horse in Henderson County has been tested for suspected equine infectious anemia shortly after a horse in Surry County was found positive for the disease. There are no direct epidemiological links between the cases at this time. However, both cases have been associated with recent sales of racing horses. These are the first new and suspected cases of EIA documented in North Carolina since August 2017. Both facilities are under quarantine, with remaining equines to be observed and retested in 60 days. Neighboring facilities are being monitored.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Wayah Bald Tower (and the BEST Mountain Views in Franklin)

Wayah Bald Tower is a historic lookout tower in North Carolina (near Franklin) that sits atop Wayah Bald at 5,342 feet. The decommissioned stone lookout tower is a popular stop along the popular Bartram Trail, and it’s also an important landmark along the Appalachian Trail. You can reach Wayah...
FRANKLIN, NC
kiss951.com

The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina

So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: New plant is leading us in wrong direction

On Nov. 16, Pratt & Whitney had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of its administrative occupancy of its new plant. Production is expected to begin in the spring. In its press release about the event, P&W happily stated that it has met or exceeded its own goals for...
ASHEVILLE, NC

