Ava DuVernay Makes History As The First Black Woman On A Ben & Jerry's Pint

Photo: Getty Images

Ava DuVernay is getting her own Ben & Jerry's Flavor!

On Tuesday (December 6), the ice cream company announced the release of a new pint called “Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay,” which will feature a mix of vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough, per NBC New s .

The ice cream will feature a depiction of DuVernay on its container, making her the first Black woman to be on a Ben & Jerry's pint.

DuVernay helped created the ice cream flavor herself, with both milk-based and non-dairy options.

“Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I’ve turned to on many days — making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter,” DuVernay said in a statement. “Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds from further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor.”

Proceeds from “Lights! Caramel! Action!" will go to Array Alliance, a non-profit founded by the director in 2011 that aims to amplify the work of artists of color and women directors.

“Framing this up as a new flavor for the first Black woman to be a featured partner on our pints doesn’t do Ava justice,” Matthew McCarthy , Ben & Jerry’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are humbled by this partnership, impressed by her work sharing not only the struggle but the joy in the justice, and we are inspired by her commitment and vision.”

The new ice cream pints are set to ship across the nation beginning in January 2023.

