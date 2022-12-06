Read full article on original website
Richland County EMS delivers toys from annual ‘Stuff an Ambulance’ toy drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Christmas toys usually arrive on Santa’s sleigh but Friday they arrived by ambulance. Richland County E-M-S wrapped up their sixth annual “Stuff-an-Ambulance Toy Drive” by dropping off toys and clothes at the Richland County Courthouse. Donations from community members and E-M-S staff were taken...
Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.
‘WARMTH FOR THE HEART’: Columbia organizations partner to give out winter coats to those in need
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Even in South Carolina, the winters can get a little cold. For those in the community without a coat or jacket, the season can be a miserable time. “Today’s weather is warm, but we all know that it will get cold really soon,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
RCSD, Sheriff Lott to volunteer in Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign for the second year. The Department’s command staff will work shifts staffing the red kettles outside Walmart at 10060 Two Rd. on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade set for Saturday
Irmo, SC (WOLO) — The 15th annual Lights of Lugoff Christmas Parade is set for this weekend. Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will host the event. It kicks off Saturday night at 6pm starting with a street dance. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the BP station...
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive underway in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help local families by taking part in a food drive. The City of Columbia, Richland School District One and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation kicked off their annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. The food drive will...
Ritedose Corp. expanding operations in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer the Ritedose Corporation is expanding operations in Richland County. The $81 million investment will create 94 new jobs. Located at Carolina Research Park in Columbia, the corporation operates a “blow-fill-seal” facility that formulates, fills, and packages liquid-pharmaceuticals for distribution....
Columbia Animal Services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Christmas? Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for $25. What: Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for only $25. When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Saturday, December 31, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127...
Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas expanding operations in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Locally owned and operated Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC, is expanding operations in Richland County with a $5.5 million investment. The new facility will relocate to Lightwood Industrial park at Interstate 20 and Farrow Road in Columbia and will accommodate capacity for increased demand say officials.
Richland County projects aim to improve area’s roads and intersections
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you’ve complained about the roads and traffic in the Columbia area, you are not alone. However, Richland County has funded several projects aimed at improving the lives of commuters through a penny sales tax passed in 2012. “Back in 2012, the communities we...
Update: Orangeburg County Sheriff says missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter found safe
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office says they have located missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter and she is safe. Investigators say she was found safe in Virginia Friday afternoon. Jeter had not been seen since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. She was believed to...
Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
Richland Co. Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has released the name of an inmate found dead Wednesday at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the body was discovered at Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Columbia, SC on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
Richland One issues statement on death of Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland One family is mourning the loss of former school district board member Vince Ford, who passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 64. Before serving as Prisma Health’s Vice President of Community Affairs, Mr. Ford advocated for several important policies, programs and initiatives as a 24 year board member, say district officials. Ford was elected to the Richland One Board of School Commissioners in 1992 and served as chairman eight times. He retired from the school board in 2016.
Shots reported near SC power facility, no damage found
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — Duke Energy said it found no sign of property damage at a hydropower station in South Carolina where gunfire was reported nearby. Thousands of Duke Energy customers in neighboring North Carolina lost power Saturday night after authorities said one or more people drove up to two substations there, breached the gates and opened fire.
Tips to try and deter porch pirates during the holidays
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season for porch pirates. Law Enforcement says thieves are on the lookout for Christmas present deliveries ahead of the holidays. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft:. Use an Amazon locker at a local store. Opt for pick...
Columbia-Richland 911 Communications hiring for new positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is hiring telecommunicator dispatchers and call takers. The center is the first point of contact when citizens call 911 for emergencies. Positions include call takers, 2nd shift call takers, and telecommunicator dispatchers. Telecommunicator dispatchers must have six months of relevant prior...
Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety launches Tip411 app, allows anonymity from users
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is launching a new app to help residents connect directly to officers. The new app is called TIP411 and is free to download. It lets users find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their phone. To download...
