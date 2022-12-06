Read full article on original website
Setauket family seeks living donor for 8-month-old daughter in need of liver transplant
A Setauket family is looking for a match for their 8-month-old in need of a liver transplant at Mount Sinai Children’s Hospital in New York City.
Donating Blood With Type 1 Diabetes
Editor’s Note: Get continuous updates about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) here. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone needs blood. We all know that donating blood is a worthy thing to do. But the donation of blood assumes a cooperative body and a donation system that will accept the blood running through your veins.
3 Things A Dentist Says You Can Do To Help Recover From Wisdom Tooth Removal Surgery
In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, Dr. Anu Isaac of Coral Dental Care gives us her tips on navigating the days after wisdom tooth removal surgery.
Remote Support Program Effective in Treating High Blood Pressure
New research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association has shown that a 12-week remote support program significantly improved blood pressure measurements in a cohort who started with elevated blood pressure. A total of 156 participants with high blood pressure completed the randomized controlled trial. Participants were randomly...
