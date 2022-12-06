Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Delicious Cookie Walk Christmas Gala
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Saint John's Vianney Church Activity Center hosted its Cookie walk, raffle, and Christmas gift gala. Admission was free to the public. The gala offered beautiful homemade Christmas cookies and bread. Cookies cost $7 per pound. For one dollar guests could enter the raffle for...
Santa to fly into Decatur on a helicopter
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Santa is flying into four Decatur parks on December 17, before heading back to the North Pole for Christmas. Santa will greet the children, hand out candy canes, and collect letters. The four park locations are:. South Shores Park. Hess Park. Garfield Park. Hickory Point...
Students receive free shoes from Shoe Carnival
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Elementary students from St. Patrick's were able to pick out a new pair of shoes of their very own. Share the Spirt was out at Shoe Carnival, Friday morning giving back to the community. Students were able to pick out a pair of shoes of...
Korn Ferry Tour names Memorial Health Foundation charity of the year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Korn Ferry Tour held its season-ending awards on Wednesday. The Memorial Health Foundation, which serves as the main beneficiary of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, received the Charity of the Year honor. Memorial Health worked with the tournament to cross-promote, encourage attendance...
St. Patrick Catholic School receives $12,500
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A local school will now have more support to create a new student culture coordinator position thanks to a new grant. The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln has awarded St. Patrick School Catholic School $12,500 in funding. The new position aims to help...
Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Friday confirmed the death of an unidentified man on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois...
Jacksonville Police Department offering citizen's police academy
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department is offering the Citizen’s Police Academy to residents or employees within Jacksonville or Morgan County. The academy is a thirteen-week program with the classes being held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and one, optional Saturday range training.
Springfield City Council hears presentation on cannabis ordinance
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council is considering changing distance boundaries for adult-use cannabis businesses from sensitive areas such as schools, daycares, and homes. This is part of a debate that aldermen have been discussing for a few months now. They don’t know yet if there will...
Power outage affecting over 1,200 people in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light, and Power (CWLP) crews are responding to a power outage. CWLP says the power outage is affecting over 1,200 customers on the northwest side of Springfield served by the utility’s Amos substation. Area affected includes from east of Bruns Lane to...
New apartments will be built in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A downtown Springfield building will be transformed into apartments. The building is located at 526 E Adams Street next to the Old State Capitol Building. A developer from Michale Von Behren Builders will be turning the second and third floors into apartments,. There will be...
Memorial Health seeing increase in flu
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is reporting a dramatic increase in influenza cases at its five area hospitals in Decatur, Lincoln, Jacksonville, Springfield, and Taylorville. The hospitals collectively have seen 104 patients hospitalized with influenza, compared to four at this time last year. “This year’s strains of influenza...
Northern Illinois man missing and endangered
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Morris Police Department says Samuel J Jenkins, 42 was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3:00 p.m. on December 1st, 2022. Jenkins is described as 6 feet 1 inches, weighing...
ISP: Central Illinois man arrested for first degree murder
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Moultrie County man has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder, police say. We're told on September 26, the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, IL, where they located a 54-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds.
Report released on how State's Attorney handled Aaron Nichols case
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A report has been released on how Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright handled the report on Aaron Nichols. Nichols is the former Springfield Police Officer who was accused of making racist posts on social media earlier this year. Last month, the Springfield Police...
Teacher shortage across the country
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New data is shining a spotlight on how widespread the teacher shortage is across the country. New government data shows that nearly half of all public schools had at least one teacher vacancy as of October. It's a statistic that superintendents locally say they know all too well.
Ditch the job, work for yourself with the help of Ebay
Springfield, IL — Everyone knows the saying, “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” But how about, “if you follow what you love, you may end up with a million-dollar business?”. According to a new Small Business Report...
