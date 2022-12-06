ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Fairfield County man arrested in dog fighting ring case

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged Wednesday after deputies say he participated in dog fighting operations. 42-year-old David Erving was arrested after found 7 injured dogs and 1 dead dog on his property, after a complaint was made of a malnourished dog at the location back on November 22.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Calhoun County man arrested on million-dollar bond for burglaries

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Calhoun County officials have arrested a man after deputies say he stole multiple items, including dirt bikes and drones. 32 year old, Craig Gray was charged with Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, and three counts of Larceny, after investigators found multiple drones and dirt bikes were stolen on December 4 from the Cameron area.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
Sumter deputies search for missing woman and runaway teen

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office say are looking for two people reported missing in two separate cases on Thursday, a missing woman and a runaway teen. 17-year-old Hannah Yackeschi ran away from home and refuses to return home. The family told deputies that she...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Lexington Police searching for Augusta road burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are looking to identity a man accused of burglary after an incident on Augusta Road earlier November. The subject is believed to have stolen items valued at over $3,000 from a store back on November 11. If you have information about this case,...
LEXINGTON, SC
Sumter Woman arrested for taking roughly $600,000 from local business

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies have arrested a woman after reports say used almost $600,000 for personal gain. Deputies say Maris Boudreau, 44, forged, cashed and deposited 173 checks from a business she worked at from 2017 to October 2022, using the money for personal gain. Reports also say she used the company credit card for personal use.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Irmo's first gun buy back event, a huge success

Hundreds of people showed out in Irmo on Saturday, handing over their guns to Irmo Police in an effort to fight violent crime. The event began at 10 a.m. and a line was already wrapped all the way to broad river road as early as 9:15 a.m. ”We’re just looking...
IRMO, SC
One dead after car hits tractor trailer in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly man is dead after officials say his car hit a tractor trailer. The SC Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old from Cross Hill died while driving on SC 39 near Chappells. Officials say the 68-year-old was driving north when their 2018 Ford Pickup Truck crossed the median and hit a 2018 Freight Liner Tractor Trailer that was going south.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Local leaders push for more safety measures at nursing homes, facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- City and County leaders in South Carolina want to ensure the most vulnerable adults are always safe at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes. On Tuesday, Columbia City Council approved a resolution, introduced by council member Will Brennan, calling on state lawmakers to...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock commit and Camden DL McLeod wins Mr. Football

(WACH) — Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is South Carolina's Mr. Football. The honor is award to the state’s top football player and was given to McLeod at halftime of the North/South game in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. McLeod is a South Carolina football commit and just the...
CAMDEN, SC
Columbia's Met Gala promises to sizzle this winter season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia's cool winter temperatures are no match for high fashion and art. Columbia Fashion Week's Met Gala is back for a second year!. The Met Gala takes place Saturday December 17, 2022 at the Columbia Museum of Art in downtown Columbia at 5pm. This year's...
COLUMBIA, SC
W.J. Keenan High kicks off dog grooming event for community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Students in W.J. Keenan High School's Animal Science II class will groom dogs in a special dog grooming event for the community, Saturday, December 10th from 9:30am-2 p.m. at the school on 361 Pisgah Church Rd, Columbia, SC. Community members can drop off and pick...
COLUMBIA, SC
Greene Street bridge opens after nearly two years of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A years long project is one step closer to completion. In phase two of the Innovista project, the Greene Street bridge has finally opened, after nearly two years of construction. "This bridge connects Assembly Street on the east to the Congaree river on the west,...
COLUMBIA, SC

