wach.com
Police: Man arrested after pretending to be River Bluff High School student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police arrested a former River Bluff High School student Thursday after they say he admitted to officers that he purposely dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck and wore a backpack to look like a student. Officials arrested...
wach.com
5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
wach.com
Fairfield County man arrested in dog fighting ring case
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged Wednesday after deputies say he participated in dog fighting operations. 42-year-old David Erving was arrested after found 7 injured dogs and 1 dead dog on his property, after a complaint was made of a malnourished dog at the location back on November 22.
wach.com
Calhoun County man arrested on million-dollar bond for burglaries
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Calhoun County officials have arrested a man after deputies say he stole multiple items, including dirt bikes and drones. 32 year old, Craig Gray was charged with Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, and three counts of Larceny, after investigators found multiple drones and dirt bikes were stolen on December 4 from the Cameron area.
wach.com
Sumter deputies search for missing woman and runaway teen
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office say are looking for two people reported missing in two separate cases on Thursday, a missing woman and a runaway teen. 17-year-old Hannah Yackeschi ran away from home and refuses to return home. The family told deputies that she...
wach.com
Lexington Police searching for Augusta road burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are looking to identity a man accused of burglary after an incident on Augusta Road earlier November. The subject is believed to have stolen items valued at over $3,000 from a store back on November 11. If you have information about this case,...
wach.com
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
wach.com
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
wach.com
Sumter Woman arrested for taking roughly $600,000 from local business
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies have arrested a woman after reports say used almost $600,000 for personal gain. Deputies say Maris Boudreau, 44, forged, cashed and deposited 173 checks from a business she worked at from 2017 to October 2022, using the money for personal gain. Reports also say she used the company credit card for personal use.
wach.com
Irmo's first gun buy back event, a huge success
Hundreds of people showed out in Irmo on Saturday, handing over their guns to Irmo Police in an effort to fight violent crime. The event began at 10 a.m. and a line was already wrapped all the way to broad river road as early as 9:15 a.m. ”We’re just looking...
wach.com
One dead after car hits tractor trailer in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly man is dead after officials say his car hit a tractor trailer. The SC Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old from Cross Hill died while driving on SC 39 near Chappells. Officials say the 68-year-old was driving north when their 2018 Ford Pickup Truck crossed the median and hit a 2018 Freight Liner Tractor Trailer that was going south.
wach.com
Local leaders push for more safety measures at nursing homes, facilities
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- City and County leaders in South Carolina want to ensure the most vulnerable adults are always safe at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes. On Tuesday, Columbia City Council approved a resolution, introduced by council member Will Brennan, calling on state lawmakers to...
wach.com
1 minute saved in traffic once Bull Street, Elmwood construction finishes, officials said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 57 seconds, that’s how much time you’ll be saving, if you commute into Columbia. Early Thursday, the announcement was made about a construction project that will keep the traffic moving, in both directions. There is a sense of excitement with drivers who use...
wach.com
Gamecock commit and Camden DL McLeod wins Mr. Football
(WACH) — Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is South Carolina's Mr. Football. The honor is award to the state’s top football player and was given to McLeod at halftime of the North/South game in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. McLeod is a South Carolina football commit and just the...
wach.com
Columbia's Met Gala promises to sizzle this winter season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia's cool winter temperatures are no match for high fashion and art. Columbia Fashion Week's Met Gala is back for a second year!. The Met Gala takes place Saturday December 17, 2022 at the Columbia Museum of Art in downtown Columbia at 5pm. This year's...
wach.com
Charity ride hopes cruising through town will bring holiday cheer to veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season can be a difficult time for those who don’t have family or those who are hospitalized. For 22 years now, Jim Wertman and Gene Royer have hosted their annual Vets Christmas Charity Ride. It’s an event that helps to being some...
wach.com
W.J. Keenan High kicks off dog grooming event for community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Students in W.J. Keenan High School's Animal Science II class will groom dogs in a special dog grooming event for the community, Saturday, December 10th from 9:30am-2 p.m. at the school on 361 Pisgah Church Rd, Columbia, SC. Community members can drop off and pick...
wach.com
Greene Street bridge opens after nearly two years of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A years long project is one step closer to completion. In phase two of the Innovista project, the Greene Street bridge has finally opened, after nearly two years of construction. "This bridge connects Assembly Street on the east to the Congaree river on the west,...
wach.com
Nephron Pharmaceuticals opens new Nitrile center in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 400,000 square feet, and expected output of 2.5 billion medical gloves each year, and thousands of jobs provided, that's what leaders say about Nephron’s new Nitrile Facility. Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the Pharmaceutical plant's new glove facility.
