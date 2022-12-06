Ottawa, OH (WLIO) - It's not every day you have to replace an HVAC unit the size of a bus, but when you have to, you're glad to have friends, says the Putnam County YMCA. The Putnam County YMCA held an open house on Thursday to thank those who made the replacement of their natatorium's HVAC system possible. With funding secured by Ohio Legislators Senator Rob McColley and Representative Jim Hoops, as well as donations from Mercy Health, Unverferth Manufacturing, and the Village of Ottawa, they were able to complete the $300,000 project.

