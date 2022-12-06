Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Putnam County YMCA thanks supporters of natatorium HVAC project
Ottawa, OH (WLIO) - It's not every day you have to replace an HVAC unit the size of a bus, but when you have to, you're glad to have friends, says the Putnam County YMCA. The Putnam County YMCA held an open house on Thursday to thank those who made the replacement of their natatorium's HVAC system possible. With funding secured by Ohio Legislators Senator Rob McColley and Representative Jim Hoops, as well as donations from Mercy Health, Unverferth Manufacturing, and the Village of Ottawa, they were able to complete the $300,000 project.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Means Jobs offers assistance to Child Care Provider License Applicants
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Means Jobs is helping people become their own boss. Ohio Means Jobs Allen County offered an informational session on Thursday to people interested in becoming licensed child care providers. Over the past few years, the demand for child care has increased, while the number of available child care centers has declined.
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
hometownstations.com
Three Allen County schools present alternative graduation pathway proposals
Educators from Delphos City, Elida, and Shawnee Schools presented proposals for alternative ways students can receive a high school diploma. These paths are geared toward developing the needed skills to join the workforce or further prepare for their chosen field of study. "With these alternative pathways, we're trying to find...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
Heating Assistance available for eligible community members
LIMA — The West Ohio Community Action Partnership Home Energy Assistance Crisis Program is now available for community members in need of assistance. The program is open from Nov. 1 until March 31. According to a recent press release, eligible households can receive up to $175 if they have...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Mary Rutan Health welcomes plastic surgeon Dr. Avila
Mary Rutan Health welcomes Dr. Suzie Avila back to her hometown of West Mansfield and is pleased that she chose Bellefontaine to continue her plastic and reconstructive surgery practice. Dr. Avila offers expert surgical and non-surgical areas of specialty, including cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, injectables and medical-grade skin care. A...
hometownstations.com
OSU Lima holds blood drive for American Red Cross
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - December is a busy month, with obligations like final exams and holiday preparation, but many still find time to do something to help others. Ohio State Lima held their quarterly Red Cross blood drive. Students, faculty, and members of the community were invited to come donate blood on campus. Usually, these drives bring in between 20-50 donors. There is always a need for blood, but during the holiday season, increased traveling causes more traffic collisions, and some people may be too busy to remember to donate blood.
hometownstations.com
Lima Sister Cities Association meets 2023 youth trip delegates
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The young delegates from Lima are taking the first steps in preparing for a trip to our Sister City in Japan. The Lima Sister Cities Association took time at their meeting Wednesday night to introduce the 2023 youth trip delegates to Harima-Cho, Japan. Some delegates who would have visited Japan in the canceled 2020 trip will also be going to Harima-Cho next summer. The students come from different schools, such as Shawnee, Bluffton, or even homeschooling programs, but they all share an interest in learning about other cultures.
hometownstations.com
Lima Public Works Committee discusses street parking, Storm Water Utility rate
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Public Works Committee met Wednesday evening to discuss quality of life issues in Lima neighborhoods. Committee members heard a proposal to raise the Storm Water Utility rate to meet rising costs of labor, equipment, and materials. A motion was passed to refer the issue to the full city council, where it will be considered further. If the proposal is accepted, the monthly rate would increase from $5.27 to $5.90 over the next five years.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
Lima News
Adopt a Stocking: Family forged by fire starts new life
LIMA — “Starting over” can mean many things, whether it is taking a new job, starting a new relationship or moving to a new community. For Charlotte, starting over means building a new life from the ground up with next to no possessions to her name. The...
hometownstations.com
The Arnold C. Deinstberger Foundation Awards $300,000 to Local Organizations on Tuesday
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO)- The Arnold C. Deinstberger Foundation held their 22nd annual grant presentation Tuesday Night at the Delphos Club. Foundation board members awarded $300,000 worth of grants for a variety of community organizations. Some of those organizations include the senior citizen center, local Delphos school systems, as well as the Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club. With the foundation providing a beneficial impact to the local community, board members look to keep helping the region as much as possible.
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Community mourns loss of former Wayne Township Trustee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne Township officials announced Wednesday that they are mourning the loss of Richard Stevenson, Sr., a former Trustee. They say Stevenson served the Wayne Township community for 12 years, serving four terms from 2007 to 2019. “Mr. Stevenson was a tireless champion of the people...
hometownstations.com
The Lima News holds first Best of the Region Red Carpet Awards Gala
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The votes are in, and the best businesses of Lima have been chosen. The Lima News hosted their first annual Best of the Region Red Carpet Awards Gala on Thursday night. They have had public voting for Best of the Region for over twenty years, but this year they decided to invite nominees to an in-person event with dinner and cocktails. Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen, Cassandra Kurek, was the announcer of the award winners.
wfft.com
Report: Fort Wayne's refusal to release Mayor Henry's arrest video violates public records act
FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne violated the state's public records law when it refused to release police video of Mayor Tom Henry's arrest, according to Indiana's Public Access Counselor. The counselor, who advises government agencies on issues related to the Access to Public Records Act,...
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Governor Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners...
thevillagereporter.com
Holiday Market Held At Williams County Fairgrounds
THE GRINCH … This fella slipped in to try and steal a gift while a grandmother was getting her grands set up for a picture with Santa. It didn’t work as Santa told him to put it back! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Craft fairs have grown in...
peakofohio.com
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
