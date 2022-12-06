ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

WITF

Bethlehem looks to expand program pairing social workers, police

Bethlehem city officials are looking for ways to expand a program that pairs police and social workers to connect citizens in need with services like mental health or housing support. The Community Connections Partnership pairs social workers with police officers in Bethlehem. Both partners respond to all of the police...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Amid Deteriorating Relations with L. Saucon, Hellertown Council Plans Special Meeting

Hellertown Borough Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Saucon Valley Compost Center and to address the potential for litigation with Lower Saucon Township amid the two municipalities’ deteriorating relationship. The compost center’s operation has long been a joint venture involving...
buckscountyherald.com

Upper Bucks County Technical School names November Student of the Month

Tylain Rotenberger was named November’s Student of the Month at Upper Bucks County Technical School. Rotenberger is a third-year, first honors student in the construction technology program and a senior at Quakertown Community High School. Last school year, Rotenberger placed first at the SkillsUSA District Competition in Job Skill...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Update on Northampton County Prison – December 7, 2022

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 7th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP) and zero cases among staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 492 inmates have tested positive; 491 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
beckerspayer.com

Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania

Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Bethlehem

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown

A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT wraps up 2022 construction season in East Central PA

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 executives met today in Kutztown to announce the completion of a successful 2022 construction season that included over 100 projects worth an estimated $700 million to repair, reconstruct and improve state highways and bridges across Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Santa on a Truck is coming to Allentown

Allentown, PA – The City of Allentown will host “Santa on a Truck” on Saturday, December 17 from 12 to 2 p.m. Santa Claus will travel escorted by firefighters and police officers on a fire truck to four fire stations across the City. The fire truck will stop and give candy canes to any children they see along the way.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Garbage Rates for Hellertown Borough Customers Set to Increase in 2023

Although the 2023 Hellertown borough budget holds the line on property taxes, borough property owners can expect to pay more in sanitation and recycling fees next year. Borough manager Cathy Hartranft said Tuesday that the budget includes a 12 percent increase in the fees residents and business owners pay for garbage and recycling hauling.
HELLERTOWN, PA

