FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bethlehem looks to expand program pairing social workers, police
Bethlehem city officials are looking for ways to expand a program that pairs police and social workers to connect citizens in need with services like mental health or housing support. The Community Connections Partnership pairs social workers with police officers in Bethlehem. Both partners respond to all of the police...
sauconsource.com
Amid Deteriorating Relations with L. Saucon, Hellertown Council Plans Special Meeting
Hellertown Borough Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Saucon Valley Compost Center and to address the potential for litigation with Lower Saucon Township amid the two municipalities’ deteriorating relationship. The compost center’s operation has long been a joint venture involving...
buckscountyherald.com
Upper Bucks County Technical School names November Student of the Month
Tylain Rotenberger was named November’s Student of the Month at Upper Bucks County Technical School. Rotenberger is a third-year, first honors student in the construction technology program and a senior at Quakertown Community High School. Last school year, Rotenberger placed first at the SkillsUSA District Competition in Job Skill...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – December 7, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 7th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP) and zero cases among staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 492 inmates have tested positive; 491 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania
Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
WFMZ-TV Online
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Bethlehem
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
Lehigh County brewery nominated for Best New Brewery in Pa., voting open through December
Rising River Brewing Co. was nominated as one of the best new breweries in the state for Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards. You can vote now until the end of the year to push the Macungie brewer over the top. Breweries in Pennsylvania, the popular craft...
This Bucks County Choir Group Just Performed at One of the Most Famous Churches in the Country
The concert took place in a perfect setting for the holidays.Photo byiStock. A choir group from a Bucks County high school just performed a Christmas concert in one of the country’s most famous churches.
buckscountyherald.com
Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown
A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
PennDOT wraps up 2022 construction season in East Central PA
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 executives met today in Kutztown to announce the completion of a successful 2022 construction season that included over 100 projects worth an estimated $700 million to repair, reconstruct and improve state highways and bridges across Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
thevalleyledger.com
Santa on a Truck is coming to Allentown
Allentown, PA – The City of Allentown will host “Santa on a Truck” on Saturday, December 17 from 12 to 2 p.m. Santa Claus will travel escorted by firefighters and police officers on a fire truck to four fire stations across the City. The fire truck will stop and give candy canes to any children they see along the way.
‘Beautiful’ hotel OK’d along Easton’s Centre Square, despite no parking
Easton is in line for its second brand-new hotel being eyed for a 2024 opening. The city’s planning commission on Wednesday night gave final approval with conditions to a seven-story hotel at 1-6 Centre Square. Approval of the proposal from Downtown Easton restaurateur Mick Gjevukaj’s Two Square Properties LLC...
sauconsource.com
Garbage Rates for Hellertown Borough Customers Set to Increase in 2023
Although the 2023 Hellertown borough budget holds the line on property taxes, borough property owners can expect to pay more in sanitation and recycling fees next year. Borough manager Cathy Hartranft said Tuesday that the budget includes a 12 percent increase in the fees residents and business owners pay for garbage and recycling hauling.
