Angelina County, TX

Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches announces retirement

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement on Tuesday.

His last day at the job will be on Dec. 31. He said it has been an honor to hold this position.

“I have done my best to serve you all with honor and integrity. When I took office there was a lot of work to be done within our agency, and I am honored to have had the chance to bring many positive changes to our office,” said Sanches. “Under my tenure, we have gotten pay substantially higher for our employees. We implemented full time deputies in the south end of our county to better serve our citizens there. We implemented a professional code of conduct for our deputies to follow both on and off duty, and it was implemented agency wide. Through interlocal agreements with local agencies, another full-time dispatcher position was implemented. We’ve greatly improved our shooting range and training for our officers.”

He said deputies now have laptops in their cars and they are now required to wear body cameras.

Sanches is going to work with another agency and will be moving to be closer to his grandchildren.

Officials said the county judge and county commissioners are expected to appoint a new sheriff to serve until the next election.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

