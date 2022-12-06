ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Hot-shooting West Virginia welcomes Jelly Walker, UAB

West Virginia will aim to continue its sharp shooting on Saturday when it hosts UAB in the second contest of their four-game homestand in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers (7-2) shot a blistering 55.2 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from 3-point range in an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU, UAB square off as Huggins faces former assistant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when the Mountaineers host UAB at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia aims to maintain its perfect home record after its most recent victory...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTRF

Smith makes history as WVU smashes Robert Morris

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three Mountaineers scored in double figures on Thursday as West Virginia women’s basketball blew out Robert Morris 72-42 in Morgantown. Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers (7-1) with a season-high 16 points against the Colonials (6-3), but a massive effort from Jayla Hemingway helped the home team with a double-double, grabbing 11 of WVU’s 50 rebounds. Watson flashed a newfound aggression since joining WVU in the offseason, both attacking the rim and stretching out for a pair of three-pointers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Hot start gives WVU win over Navy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. The Midshipmen gave West Virginia a good test, battling with the Mountaineers through the second half. The WVU defense held tough, though, keeping Navy to its lowest field goal percentage of the season thus far.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Huggins talks playing time, execution after Navy win

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is making progress, but Bob Huggins still sees plenty of room for improvement for his team. The Mountaineers hosted the Naval Academy on the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, an important day in the Mountain State. 2,335 Americans lost their lives in the attack, many of whom were West Virginians, and four battleships, including the USS West Virginia, were among the six ships sunk on Dec. 7, 1941.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU Wraps Up Homestand vs. Robert Morris

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its three-game homestand on Thursday, Dec. 8, as the Mountaineers welcome Robert Morris to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Colonials is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Thursday’s contest against RMU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Toussaint shouldering the blame for the Xavier loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior guard Joe Toussiant sees himself as the “glue guy” on this year’s Mountaineer men’s basketball team. He’s WVU’s top player off the bench, averaging 10.9 points per game. He’s one of four players averaging double figures. The other three hold a spot in the starting lineup.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Six Shooters Ready for Winter Air Gun Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Six student-athletes from the No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team are set to travel to Camp Perry, Ohio, from Dec. 9-12, for the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships, hosted by USA Shooting. Seniors Malori Brown and Mary Tucker; juniors Molly McGhin, Becca Lamb and Matt...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mike O’Laughlin enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin is moving on from WVU and entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday. O’Laughlin, a redshirt junior in the 2022 campaign, made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer. “First off, I’d...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex

MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF

Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Casting Crowns band coming to Wheeling

Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, The Healer Tour, coming to Wheeling, West Virginia on April 6 at The Capitol Theatre. They will be joined by special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller. Get tickets here.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

US 22 westbound lane closure to begin Dec. 9

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of US 22, near the Robert Byrd Bridge, will have the westbound lane closed at milepost 3.02 during daylight hours on Friday, December 9, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change...
WTRF

Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy