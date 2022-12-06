Read full article on original website
WTRF
Hot-shooting West Virginia welcomes Jelly Walker, UAB
West Virginia will aim to continue its sharp shooting on Saturday when it hosts UAB in the second contest of their four-game homestand in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers (7-2) shot a blistering 55.2 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from 3-point range in an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night.
WTRF
WVU, UAB square off as Huggins faces former assistant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when the Mountaineers host UAB at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia aims to maintain its perfect home record after its most recent victory...
WTRF
Smith makes history as WVU smashes Robert Morris
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three Mountaineers scored in double figures on Thursday as West Virginia women’s basketball blew out Robert Morris 72-42 in Morgantown. Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers (7-1) with a season-high 16 points against the Colonials (6-3), but a massive effort from Jayla Hemingway helped the home team with a double-double, grabbing 11 of WVU’s 50 rebounds. Watson flashed a newfound aggression since joining WVU in the offseason, both attacking the rim and stretching out for a pair of three-pointers.
WTRF
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. The Midshipmen gave West Virginia a good test, battling with the Mountaineers through the second half. The WVU defense held tough, though, keeping Navy to its lowest field goal percentage of the season thus far.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins talks playing time, execution after Navy win
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is making progress, but Bob Huggins still sees plenty of room for improvement for his team. The Mountaineers hosted the Naval Academy on the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, an important day in the Mountain State. 2,335 Americans lost their lives in the attack, many of whom were West Virginians, and four battleships, including the USS West Virginia, were among the six ships sunk on Dec. 7, 1941.
WTRF
WVU Wraps Up Homestand vs. Robert Morris
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its three-game homestand on Thursday, Dec. 8, as the Mountaineers welcome Robert Morris to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Colonials is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Thursday’s contest against RMU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
WTRF
Toussaint shouldering the blame for the Xavier loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior guard Joe Toussiant sees himself as the “glue guy” on this year’s Mountaineer men’s basketball team. He’s WVU’s top player off the bench, averaging 10.9 points per game. He’s one of four players averaging double figures. The other three hold a spot in the starting lineup.
WTRF
Six Shooters Ready for Winter Air Gun Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Six student-athletes from the No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team are set to travel to Camp Perry, Ohio, from Dec. 9-12, for the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships, hosted by USA Shooting. Seniors Malori Brown and Mary Tucker; juniors Molly McGhin, Becca Lamb and Matt...
WTRF
Mike O’Laughlin enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin is moving on from WVU and entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday. O’Laughlin, a redshirt junior in the 2022 campaign, made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer. “First off, I’d...
WTRF
Victory Championship Wrestling partners with Salvation Army for a toy drive during their heavy-weight event
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — So if you’re a big area wrestling fan listen up. Anyone looking for some exciting, high-flying action… the former Bishop Donahue High School Gym is the place to be this weekend. It will be a history-making night as Victory Championship Wrestling will be...
WTRF
Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex
MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
WTRF
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
WTRF
Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
WTRF
Casting Crowns band coming to Wheeling
Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, The Healer Tour, coming to Wheeling, West Virginia on April 6 at The Capitol Theatre. They will be joined by special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller. Get tickets here.
WTRF
US 22 westbound lane closure to begin Dec. 9
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of US 22, near the Robert Byrd Bridge, will have the westbound lane closed at milepost 3.02 during daylight hours on Friday, December 9, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change...
WTRF
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive promotes toys, food pick up, and a QR code for easy donations
NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a peak time of year for giving and donations all across the area, and The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive is in full swing. Officials from the Wheeling Area organization, which serves Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties, say they are currently at about thirty percent of their goal for the year.
WTRF
Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
WTRF
Update: Male driver found by Martins Ferry Police in “hit-skip” with an officer
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — * UPDATE: Male has been located. Martins Ferry Police Department would like to thank everyone for their quick responses leading to the location of this male. *. ———————————————————————————————————-...
