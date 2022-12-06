Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds Jokes He'll Sleep on the Couch If Blake Lively Gives Birth While He's at the PCAs
Image Source: Getty / Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC. Ryan Reynolds received the people's icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6, but there was something else on his mind: his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, back at home. During his speech, Reynolds noted that if Lively gave birth to their fourth child while he was away at the event, he'd be in some major hot water. Watch his full speech ahead.
Jonathan Majors Strips Down as a Bodybuilder For New Movie "Magazine Dreams"
Jonathan Majors is stripping down for his next movie role. Before fans meet his boxing character Damian in "Creed III," the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor will star in a forthcoming drama where he plays an amateur bodybuilder. Directed by Elijah Bynum, "Magazine Dreams" finds Majors's character struggling to "find human connection as his relentless drive for recognition pushes him to the brink."
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Lady Gaga Finally Joins In on the "Wednesday" TikTok Dance Trend
Mother Monster has seen the TikToks, and she's here to show us how it's done. On Dec. 8, Lady Gaga re-created Jenna Ortega's viral dance from the Netflix series "Wednesday," dancing to the tune of her own 2011 track "Bloody Mary." In the black-and-white clip, Gaga applies theatrical makeup and quickly pulls on a pair of plaid knee-high socks and her interpretation of a school uniform before stepping into frame with a very Wednesday Addams-style braided hairstyle and beginning to dance. "Bloody Wednesday," Gaga captioned the TikTok.
Shania Twain Shouts Out Ryan Reynolds in "That Don't Impress Me Much" PCAs Performance
Image Source: Hetty / Chris Polk / E! Entertainment / NBC. Shania Twain was recognized for her contributions to the music industry at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, receiving the music icon award at the Dec. 6 ceremony. Before accepting her trophy from presenter Billy Porter, the incomparable country star delivered an epic performance of her best hits, from "Any Man of Mine" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" to "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "Waking Up Dreaming" (off her upcoming February 2023 album, "Queen of Me").
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
Stormi Webster, 4, Is Adorable In Black & White Snowsuit Arriving In Aspen With Kylie Jenner: Photos
Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter Stormi to a fun-filled trip to Aspen ahead of the holidays. The makeup mogul and the adorable 4-year-old were spotted arriving at the jetsetter destination in Colorado on Friday, Dec. 9. Rocking a black bomber jacket and matching leggings, Kylie held onto Stormi’s hands as the little fashionista slayed in a super cute skull ski suit!
16 Things To Watch That Are Perfect For When You've Got A Cold
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripes' rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house.
Keke Palmer Reveals the Story of Her First Real Kiss: "That First Little Love"
Image Source: Getty / Todd Owyoung / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank. Keke Palmer rounded a banner year on Dec. 3 when, during her first hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," the "Nope" star revealed she's pregnant with her first child. The mom-to-be has been booked and busy all year long, launching her own digital network, KeyTV, on Sept. 30, and setting her sights on a role as the next Disney princess. With her future looking bright, Palmer took a moment to reflect on the past, specifically the story of her first real-life kiss, in an interview with Nicole Byer on her "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast on Dec. 2.
Jennifer Lawrence Refused to Lose Weight For Hunger Games Role
When Jennifer Lawrence landed the role of Katniss Everdeen, she knew it was an "awesome responsibility." It was 2012, and the Hunger Games books were a huge hit with children — especially young girls. It was the opportunity to be the woman lead of an action movie. But that's...
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Wants Those Going Through IVF to Know "It Gets Better"
Kourtney Kardashian Barker is finally getting her energy back 10 months after completing a round of IVF (in vitro fertilization), and she wants others to know that "it gets better." The 43-year-old shared the sentiment in an Instagram Story on Thursday, Dec. 8, along with a photo of her treadmill...
Josh Groban's Dating History Includes Some Familiar Faces
Over the past two decades, Josh Groban has become one of the most recognized male singers. The Grammy-nominated star has released a total of nine studio albums since 2001, and during that time, Groban achieved global success with hit singles like "You Raise Me Up" and "Believe." Every song he's released has shown off his powerhouse vocals and vulnerable lyrics.
Dolly Parton Wrote a New Children's Book — and It Looks Like an Instant Classic
If you love Dolly Parton, dogs, and your kids (in that order), well, we have some good news for you. The country icon is releasing a children's book and it's all about her god-dog and social media influencer Billy the Kid, aka @btkthefrenchie. Aimed at readers ages 4 to 7,...
Christina Ricci Celebrates Daughter Cleo's First Birthday: "Gift From the Universe"
Christina Ricci is a proud mom of two, and her youngest just hit a major milestone: her first birthday. "This little dream baby is 1 year old today!!!!" the "Wednesday" star captioned a photo of daughter Cleopatra Ricci Hampton bundled up in a striped sweater and crochet beanie. "She's a gift from the universe. Broke our hearts open wide again." Ricci's husband, celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton, shared his excitement in his own post on Instagram. "One lap round the sun! What a year," he captioned a photo of himself and Cleo bundled up outside.
"Glee" Alum Ali Stroker Welcomes Her First Child With Husband David Perlow
Ali Stroker is a mom! On Dec. 8, the "Glee" alum announced that she welcomed her first child with husband David Perlow last month. "World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow! Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here!" she wrote on Instagram. "Life will never be the same. We are so lucky that you are our boy!"
Olivia Wilde's "Marinated" Makeup Is "Indie Sleaze" Done Right
Olivia Wilde is ready for the "indie sleaze" resurgence. On Dec. 6, the director attended the People's Choice Awards where she received the drama movie of 2022 award for "Don't Worry Darling." Though her sheer Dior lace dress garnered quite a bit of attention, her "marinated" makeup deserves its own moment.
