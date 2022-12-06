Image Source: Getty / Todd Owyoung / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank. Keke Palmer rounded a banner year on Dec. 3 when, during her first hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," the "Nope" star revealed she's pregnant with her first child. The mom-to-be has been booked and busy all year long, launching her own digital network, KeyTV, on Sept. 30, and setting her sights on a role as the next Disney princess. With her future looking bright, Palmer took a moment to reflect on the past, specifically the story of her first real-life kiss, in an interview with Nicole Byer on her "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast on Dec. 2.

3 DAYS AGO