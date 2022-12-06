LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Habitat for Humanity Lima celebrated their volunteers and partners Tuesday Night during their Christmas Banquet at the City Club in Downtown Lima. Habitat for Humanity Lima had a busy year in 2022 which included completely repairing roofs for several families in need, and all of that hard work accomplished would not be possible without the generosity and passion from volunteers and partners. As a result, leaders with Habitat for Humanity wanted to take an evening to not only plan ahead for the year of 2023 but to also come together and recognize all the individuals and organizations who made a difference in the community.

