Lima News
Adopt a Stocking: Family forged by fire starts new life
LIMA — “Starting over” can mean many things, whether it is taking a new job, starting a new relationship or moving to a new community. For Charlotte, starting over means building a new life from the ground up with next to no possessions to her name. The...
hometownstations.com
Habitat for Humanity Lima Honors Several Volunteers & Organizations at their Christmas Banquet Tuesday Night
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Habitat for Humanity Lima celebrated their volunteers and partners Tuesday Night during their Christmas Banquet at the City Club in Downtown Lima. Habitat for Humanity Lima had a busy year in 2022 which included completely repairing roofs for several families in need, and all of that hard work accomplished would not be possible without the generosity and passion from volunteers and partners. As a result, leaders with Habitat for Humanity wanted to take an evening to not only plan ahead for the year of 2023 but to also come together and recognize all the individuals and organizations who made a difference in the community.
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
hometownstations.com
The Lima News holds first Best of the Region Red Carpet Awards Gala
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The votes are in, and the best businesses of Lima have been chosen. The Lima News hosted their first annual Best of the Region Red Carpet Awards Gala on Thursday night. They have had public voting for Best of the Region for over twenty years, but this year they decided to invite nominees to an in-person event with dinner and cocktails. Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen, Cassandra Kurek, was the announcer of the award winners.
hometownstations.com
Three Allen County schools present alternative graduation pathway proposals
Educators from Delphos City, Elida, and Shawnee Schools presented proposals for alternative ways students can receive a high school diploma. These paths are geared toward developing the needed skills to join the workforce or further prepare for their chosen field of study. "With these alternative pathways, we're trying to find...
hometownstations.com
The Arnold C. Deinstberger Foundation Awards $300,000 to Local Organizations on Tuesday
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO)- The Arnold C. Deinstberger Foundation held their 22nd annual grant presentation Tuesday Night at the Delphos Club. Foundation board members awarded $300,000 worth of grants for a variety of community organizations. Some of those organizations include the senior citizen center, local Delphos school systems, as well as the Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club. With the foundation providing a beneficial impact to the local community, board members look to keep helping the region as much as possible.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
hometownstations.com
Grant money awarded to several small and minority businesses in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Turning a great idea into a successful business is the whole mindset of the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center. The organization provides leadership and support for those starting up a business in the Lima/Allen County area, especially those that are minority and women-owned. "Understand that it's...
hometownstations.com
Lima Sister Cities Association meets 2023 youth trip delegates
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The young delegates from Lima are taking the first steps in preparing for a trip to our Sister City in Japan. The Lima Sister Cities Association took time at their meeting Wednesday night to introduce the 2023 youth trip delegates to Harima-Cho, Japan. Some delegates who would have visited Japan in the canceled 2020 trip will also be going to Harima-Cho next summer. The students come from different schools, such as Shawnee, Bluffton, or even homeschooling programs, but they all share an interest in learning about other cultures.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Means Jobs offers assistance to Child Care Provider License Applicants
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Means Jobs is helping people become their own boss. Ohio Means Jobs Allen County offered an informational session on Thursday to people interested in becoming licensed child care providers. Over the past few years, the demand for child care has increased, while the number of available child care centers has declined.
wktn.com
Electricity Restored to Area Residents by 7:30 this Morning
On again, off again power issues impacted residents of Hardin County throughout the night. Thousands of customers were affected, some for longer stretches. No official cause was given. The first outage was reported at around 2:40 this morning. American Electric Power had electricity restored to most customers by just before...
City of Lima water bill hike discussed
LIMA — The City of Lima Public Works department discussed a potential increase to the stormwater utility rate on Wednesday evening. The Public Works Committee met to discuss stormwater sewer rates, grass clippings and parking with the department. The meeting was led by Fourth Ward Council Member Peggy Ehora, the chairperson, alongside Seventh Ward Council Member Jon Neeper and First Ward Council Member Todd Gordon.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
hometownstations.com
Delphos Local returning to area to bring magic and more during Friday event
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A familiar face will be returning to the Delphos area and will be bringing some magic with him. Krendl is an award winning illusionist that had his start begin in his own hometown in Delphos. On Friday, December 9th he will be brining his latest magic and illusions to the stage of Delphos Jefferson Middle School's Auditorium.
wktn.com
Hardin County to Receive State Grant to Demolish Blighted Properties
Nearly 2300 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties around Ohio will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Hardin County Board...
thevillagereporter.com
Holiday Market Held At Williams County Fairgrounds
THE GRINCH … This fella slipped in to try and steal a gift while a grandmother was getting her grands set up for a picture with Santa. It didn’t work as Santa told him to put it back! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Craft fairs have grown in...
WANE-TV
Former Wayne Township Trustee Richard Stevenson passes away
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former Wayne Township Trustee who served four terms in the Allen County position has passed away. Current Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox announced the death of Richard A. Stevenson Sr. early Wednesday afternoon. He was 76-years-old. Stevenson held the post from 2007 to 2019....
wktn.com
18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County
An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
peakofohio.com
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
