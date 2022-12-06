Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Analyst Upgrades Comcast But Sees Big Problems At NBCU
Wells Fargo media analyst Steven Cahall, a long-time Comcast bear, upgraded the cable company but cited growing problems at its NBCUniversal unit as tough times hit the media business. Cahall raised Comcast to equal weight, noting that at its current price level of about $35 a share, down from a...
AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Netflix Boss Already Has Plans For How Its Ad-Based Subscriptions Will Change
Ted Sarandos explained that Netflix has some ideas for how the ad-based subscriptions will evolve.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Why AMC Networks Has Failed at Streaming
How are your holidays going? Better than AMC Networks, I would imagine. News has broken that AMC Networks will be experiencing layoffs soon. A memo from James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment, which owns AMC and AMC Networks, warned of “significant cutbacks in operations” impacting every operating area of AMC, as well as “large-scale layoff[s].”
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
nexttv.com
Ad Agencies Expect To Spend More on CTV: Pixability Survey
In yet another sign that advertisers will shift marketing dollar from traditional TV to connected TV, agency executives surveyed by Pixability said they plan to invest more in CTV, even in an environment when some advertisers are being more conservative about spending in a cloudy economy. YouTube, which is increasingly...
nexttv.com
Allen Media Group Adds Veteran Program Distribution Execs
Byron Allen's Allen Media Group said it hired Kevin O'Donnell as executive VP, sales manager, and Mark McKay as senior VP of sales, bolstering its syndicated programming sales unit. O'Connell had been with NBCUniversal for 21 years as a senior VP working on shows including Maury Povich, Jerry Springer, Steve...
‘Monster: Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Title Ever to Cross 1 Billion Hours Viewed in 60 Days
“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” continues to set viewership records for Netflix. The Ryan Murphy-created series debuted on the streamer on Sept. 21, and by the 60-day mark on Nov. 20, it had clocked more than one billion hours of viewing. Only two other titles in Netflix history have been able to achieve the same: “Squid Game” in 2021 and Season 4 of “Stranger Things” earlier this year. Both reached that milestone within their first month. Netflix measures its charts of its most popular series and films of all time based on each project’s viewership during its first 28...
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney advertising president Rita Ferro said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future,” Ferro said.
Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) co-founder Reed Hastings on Wednesday said he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service. Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices.
How to sign up for the Disney Bundle with ad-free Hulu
Here's what you need to know to sign up for the Disney Bundle with the ad-free version of Hulu.
iheart.com
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today. (Los Angeles, CA) -- Disney Plus is starting its new low-priced ad-supported service today. Disney Plus Basic will cost U.S. subscribers seven-99 a month, with advertisements. Meanwhile, Disney Plus with no ads will go up from 7-99 to ten-99 a month starting today. Disney says it will still have bundle prices available for those who want the service with Hulu and ESPN Plus.
Black Friday Streaming Deal: Get a Year of Hulu for Just $1.99 a Month
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports, Hulu has become the ultimate streamer for original titles you can’t watch anywhere else, from the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale to The Kardashians. Buy Hulu Subscription $1.99/Month Unlike some streaming services, however, Hulu has set itself apart from the competition by offering a free trial, letting you test-drive the platform for 30 days before starting your monthly subscription. But if...
nexttv.com
Football Delivers Ad Impressions, Watch-Time Wins: TV By the Numbers
Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of November 28-December 4, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Inscape (opens in new tab), and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv (opens in new tab). Most-Watched Shows and Networks. Via...
nexttv.com
Analyst Upgrades Netflix as Top Dog in Streaming Struggle
Netflix, which teased its would-be streaming rivals for losing billions while it’s in the (Orange is the New) Black, gained a new supporter on Wall Street as Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded it to “overweight” from “equal weight.”. “Our deep dive into Netflix sees content...
