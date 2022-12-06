Elaine R. Granucci

Elaine Reimer Granucci - beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend of many - passed away on November 29, 2022 at her home in Sun City Arizona surrounded by family.

Elaine was born in Wichita, Kansas to Pearl and Edward Reimer and moved at a young age to Albuquerque, New Mexico where she graduated from St. Mary’s high school and went on to have a career that included positions with U.S. Department of Energy and Eclipse Aviation, where she retired from. Elaine met and married her second husband Pete Granucci and were set to celebrate 34 years of marriage in December of this year. Pete and Elaine moved to Arizona from New Mexico upon her retirement to pursue their passion for golf and there, met many wonderful friends.

Her extraordinary kindness, her fierce love for her family and her unmitigated strength is what will endure in our lives and memories of her. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and sister and is survived by her husband Pete and her children; Wendy Spalsbury, Wayne Bell and Deb Ulrich along with her 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held on March 4, 2023. Time and location to be announced.