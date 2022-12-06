Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
Happy 20th anniversary at KHOU 11, Deborah Duncan!
HOUSTON — Friday on Great Day Houston, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah Duncan! The last 14 were as the host of the long-running show, but started as a news anchor.
KHOU
Houston cancer patient marries fiancé in surprise hospital wedding
HOUSTON, Texas — It's a love story so strong, not even cancer can break it. A Houston woman battling stage four colon cancer finally got what she’s been waiting for - the wedding of her dreams. But the venue may have been a little unconventional. After four years...
Click2Houston.com
Local actor Grant Goodman stars in Stranger Things Season 4!
HOUSTON – Calling all Stranger Things fans! We caught up with local actor Grant Goodman, who starred in Season 4 of the hit Netflix series!. Grant is 22 years old and went to Bellaire High School! He started acting in 2006. One of his first gigs was James Gunn’s film “Super.” Since then, his resume has come a long way! In 2011, he had a role in the film “This Must Be the Place,” and in 2012, “Playing for Keeps.”
Webster woman holds Guinness World Record for largest female feet. She wears size 18
WEBSTER, Texas — It didn’t dawn on Tanya Herbert that she might have the world’s largest feet until reading a comment on Tik Tok. The 6’9 Webster woman shared a video about her weight-loss journey while getting a pedicure. She mentioned in the video that her shoe size is 18 and the comments started coming.
Click2Houston.com
23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023
HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.
HipHopDX.com
Z-Ro Receives Honorary Doctorate: ‘Is There A Doctor In The House?’
Z-Ro is now Dr. Z-Ro, as the Houston rapper has received an honorary doctorate from Christian Bible University. According to FOX 26, the 45-year-old rapper (real name Joseph McVey) was handed an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University this past weekend. The former Rap-A-Lot Records...
4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own company, officials say
The employees are accused of starting their own consulting company in forensic biology, which broke policy. We're looking into if the firings will affect any cases.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Self-care on a budget in the Houston area: 9 places to unwind, grab some peace without breaking the bank
HOUSTON – We all need some time to slow down, take care of ourselves and just breathe. In the Houston area, that also doesn’t have to be an incredibly expensive. Here are some ways to take care of yourself on a budget in our area. Get a haircut...
defendernetwork.com
South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years
The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
KHOU
"This mattress changed my life"
HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a holiday offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Get 25% off already low factory prices, plus a free box spring, a free cooling technology upgrade, and free delivery on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1,600 in savings.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
KHOU
Court documents shed light on disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee
HOUSTON — Court documents obtained by KHOU 11 are shedding light on the case of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee. Her father, Jyron Lee, 26, had previously been charged with the murder of Nadia Lee's mother, Nancy Reed. On December 7, Jyron Lee was also charged with Nadia Lee's murder.
fox26houston.com
Father of 5-year-old Houston boy who will die without bone marrow transplant in search of lifesaving hero
HOUSTON - "We can't save our own kids' life. We need help from somebody else to save our own children's life," said Marco Gonzalez. Gonzalez has dedicated his life to saving others. "I don't like to ask for help," he said. "But now I've got to ask for help, I...
forwardtimes.com
Houston’s Black Male Summit Set for December 10
Special Tribute Planned for Slain Rapper “Takeoff”. The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys on Saturday, December 10th at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
Cheer world in uproar after Sam Houston's team barred from nationals
Sam Houston State administrators barred the cheer team from national competition for alleged "hazing."
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups
Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
Bond for man charged with killing 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee and wife raised to $1.85M
HOUSTON — The man charged with killing his wife and 2-year-old daughter was back in court for a bond hearing Friday. Jyron Lee, 26, is charged with two counts of capital murder for the deaths of wife Nancy Reed and their daughter Nadia Lee. Editor's note: The story above...
Takeoff’s Alleged Murderer Wants Money for Private Investigator: Report
The man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff has asked a judge for money to pay for his own private investigator in the case, according to a report. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged last week with the fatal Nov. 1 shooting of Takeoff in Houston. Now court documents seen by TMZ reportedly say Clark is asking for an initial sum of $5,000 to pay for a P.I. because he’s unable to afford the sleuth himself. His family has already spent all their money paying for a lawyer, the documents reportedly say, and Clark needs the P.I. to “properly investigate [Clark’s] case and to prepare effectively for trial.” The defendant reportedly says he’s tracked down a P.I. willing to do the work at a reduced rate of $85 per hour. Clark is currently being held on a $2 million bond.Read it at TMZ
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
