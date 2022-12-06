ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Local actor Grant Goodman stars in Stranger Things Season 4!

HOUSTON – Calling all Stranger Things fans! We caught up with local actor Grant Goodman, who starred in Season 4 of the hit Netflix series!. Grant is 22 years old and went to Bellaire High School! He started acting in 2006. One of his first gigs was James Gunn’s film “Super.” Since then, his resume has come a long way! In 2011, he had a role in the film “This Must Be the Place,” and in 2012, “Playing for Keeps.”
BELLAIRE, TX
Click2Houston.com

23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023

HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Z-Ro Receives Honorary Doctorate: ‘Is There A Doctor In The House?’

Z-Ro is now Dr. Z-Ro, as the Houston rapper has received an honorary doctorate from Christian Bible University. According to FOX 26, the 45-year-old rapper (real name Joseph McVey) was handed an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University this past weekend. The former Rap-A-Lot Records...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years

The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

"This mattress changed my life"

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a holiday offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Get 25% off already low factory prices, plus a free box spring, a free cooling technology upgrade, and free delivery on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1,600 in savings.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Court documents shed light on disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee

HOUSTON — Court documents obtained by KHOU 11 are shedding light on the case of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee. Her father, Jyron Lee, 26, had previously been charged with the murder of Nadia Lee's mother, Nancy Reed. On December 7, Jyron Lee was also charged with Nadia Lee's murder.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Houston’s Black Male Summit Set for December 10

Special Tribute Planned for Slain Rapper “Takeoff”. The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys on Saturday, December 10th at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper...
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups

Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Takeoff’s Alleged Murderer Wants Money for Private Investigator: Report

The man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff has asked a judge for money to pay for his own private investigator in the case, according to a report. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged last week with the fatal Nov. 1 shooting of Takeoff in Houston. Now court documents seen by TMZ reportedly say Clark is asking for an initial sum of $5,000 to pay for a P.I. because he’s unable to afford the sleuth himself. His family has already spent all their money paying for a lawyer, the documents reportedly say, and Clark needs the P.I. to “properly investigate [Clark’s] case and to prepare effectively for trial.” The defendant reportedly says he’s tracked down a P.I. willing to do the work at a reduced rate of $85 per hour. Clark is currently being held on a $2 million bond.Read it at TMZ
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour

Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
HOUSTON, TX

