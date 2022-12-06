Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
Bay Area mayor ending term paying landlords 1 year of rent to house homeless families
Mayor Butt is hoping more landlords agree to house more families in time for the holidays -- that's the way he wants to end his decades in public service.
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
newsofthenorthbay.com
BIG RAIN, WIND ARRIVES IN THE NORTH BAY
The biggest storm of the season is poised to strike the North Bay beginning Friday night with heavy rain and high winds. The impressive, rapidly intensifying storm system is spinning up off the California-Oregon border. The storm will draw in a big fetch of moisture from the southwest and direct...
Lake County News
Health Services staff write no confidence letter against director
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Several key employees in the Lake County Health Services Department have written to the Board of Supervisors to state that they have no confidence in the performance of the agency’s director. The letter, dated Dec. 5, faulted the performance of Jonathan Portney, hired a...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin, Sonoma clean power providers gearing up for rate hikes in 2023
The North Bay’s two primary sources of clean energy plan to raise rates starting next year. On Dec. 1, Sonoma Clean Power approved a rate increase that is expected to take effect Feb. 1. CEO Geof Syphers said he was unable to estimate the amount, but said it the company wants to set rates 5% below PG&E’s.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay braces for powerful weekend rainstorm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Though Pacific Gas and Electric has ample spare trucks in its North Bay service yards, most of the fleet is already strategically placed out in the field, awaiting the weekend storm. Ron Richardson, regional vice president of PG&E for the North Coast, said the weather system...
ksro.com
Cases in Syphilis Up in Sonoma County for 2022
Syphilis infections are on the rise in Sonoma County. Public health officials have detected 144 early-stage syphilis cases this year. There were 116 cases in all of 2021 and 120 in all of 2020. The Sonoma County Public Health Division says the reason for the spike in cases of the sexually transmitted infection is unclear, but there have been similar increases across California and the nation.
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Issued in Oakley Due to Hazmat Situation
A shelter-in-place order is in effect late Friday evening for an area of Oakley due to a hazardous materials emergency. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the order is in effect, as of 11:45 p.m., for an area near 4th and Main streets in Oakley.
cottagesgardens.com
St. Helena Estate Sells for Highest Price on MLS in California Wine Country This Year
With just a few weeks left in 2022, $34 million is the price to beat in California Wine Country if you want to take over as the highest MLS sale of the year. Just recently, an estate sold at this amount and clinched that title, for now, in both Napa and Sonoma Counties. The Wornick Family sold their boutique winery in St. Helena, called Seven Stones, to a multi-national corporation. “This acquisition will form part of a newly established entity for their wine business,” realtor Damian Archbold of Compass says of the buyers.
SFist
Sonoma County Mountain Lion Straight Up Walks Into Woman’s Home, Drags Out Her Dog
The dog survived, but the mountain lion was tracked down and euthanized, after an incident last weekend where the mountain lion casually walked into a Sonoma County home and picked a fight with the dog. It’s a phenomenon we’ve seen in the Bay Area before, where mountain lions wander into...
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain lion drags dog out of Sonoma County house
A Sonoma County woman said a mountain lion got into her house dragged one of her dogs outside. Video shows the lion standing over the dog in the backyard, looking back into the home at the owner.
sonomamag.com
2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month
Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
PG&E officials warn of increase in scams
(BCN)– PG&E officials say they have seen a doubling of the number of attempted scams reported by consumers in 2022. The holiday season has seen a high volume of reports of scammers impersonating the utility trying to take advantage of customers in the PG&E’s service area of Northern and Central California. The number of reports […]
luxury-houses.net
On Top of The World and Architecturally Unique, A Custom Home in Santa Rosa with Unbelievable Panoramic Views Asking for $4.95 Million
4940 Corrick Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4940 Corrick Road, Santa Rosa, California is an architecturally unique home set high above the mountains with far reaching views across Sonoma County, features include a grand living room, dining room, music room, gourmet kitchen, family room/library, and more. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4940 Corrick Road, please contact Mary Anne Veldkamp (Phone: 707-481-2672) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SFist
Swedish Tourists Allegedly Kidnapped and Assaulted By Disturbed Man In Sonoma County
Meth is a helluva drug. But seriously, two Swedish tourists just had a frightening run-in with a suspect whom police are calling "delusional" in a hotel parking lot in Petaluma, and they ended up assaulted and bloody. The incident happened Thursday morning at the Best Western Petaluma Inn on South...
Comments / 0