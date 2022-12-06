Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
starlocalmedia.com
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco
Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
WFAA
DFW weather: Get ready for a wet Saturday! More storms, some severe, are in the forecast next week.
DALLAS — While it won't be a washout for the entire weekend – outdoor plans on Saturday may be quite soggy... Showers and storms will be widespread, but it will not rain every second of the day in every square inch of North Texas. Widespread rain will work...
starlocalmedia.com
Portillo’s hopes to open up in The Colony before the end of the year
North Texas residents won’t have to wait much longer for Portillo’s Chicago-style food to be available in their area, as the restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year. Portillo’s announced in March 2022 that they would be opening their first location in the Lone...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Dallas , December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Dallas , December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Prosper High School football team will have a game with Duncanville High School on December 10, 2022, 14:00:00.
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
City of DeSoto cancels holiday parade, reschedules tree lighting ceremony over football semifinals and possible rain
DESOTO, Texas — The City of DeSoto and DeSoto Parks & Recreation announced Friday they are canceling the city’s holiday parade and postponing the tree lighting ceremony this weekend. City officials said the success of the DeSoto Eagles football team, who will be taking on Denton Guyer in...
Taste of Chicago Now Open In Addison
A second location of the outpost recently opened in historic downtown McKinney in October
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road
McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
