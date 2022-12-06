Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
DP3 Architects Wins AIA South Carolina Award
DP3 Architects won a Design Award at the American Institute of Architects South Carolina (AIA SC)’s annual awards presented on December 02, 2022. DP3 Architects received a Merit Award in Interior Architecture for the design of a retail space located in Greenville, SC. AIA SC’s Design Awards recognizes individuals,...
Hotel Hartness to Hold Additional Career Fair Receptions on December 12 and December 20
Hotel Hartness, a luxury boutique hotel situated within the award-winning Hartness community and set to open this winter 2023, is pleased to announce two additional Career Fair Receptions ahead of its debut. The property will offer an idyllic retreat in proximity to downtown and GSP Airport and boast the fine-dining restaurant Patterson Kitchen + Bar, the intimate Captain bar, the full-service Spa H, and over 16,000 square feet of dedicated space for meetings and events. Managed by Hay Creek Hotels, Hotel Hartness’ opening will bring over 100 jobs to Greenville.
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County council had a full agenda for their last meeting of the year, Tuesday night. One of the things approved was a request by the Greenville Library Board to purchase a new location for the Pelham Road branch library. Library Board leaders say...
Pickens County Council votes on standards and limitations for land around Highway 11
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Council voted 5-1 on Monday to pass an ordinance that establishes standards and limitations on future developments along Highway 11. This has been a topic of interest over the last several months, regarding one of the natural gems in the county. The ordinance...
City of Greenville unveils redistricting map, now asking for public feedback
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville City Council has been working on a map andplan for redistricting, which happens every 10 years following the census. Through this process, districts are redrawn in order to accommodate the city's growth. "Greenville has exploded in growth,” city councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said. "We need to...
Habitat For Humanity Greenville County will celebrate the dedication of the first home in their new development in Nicholtown – Heritage Hills
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Habitat Greenville, along with the City of Greenville, Duke Energy, and Greenville Housing Authority, will celebrate the dedication of the first home of their new Habitat community, Heritage Hills in Nicholtown. The address is 427 Webster Road in Greenville and the event goes from 10 a.m. to...
Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest
Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson passes away
A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning.
Pickens County Council votes to keep Highway 11 Scenic
The panorama of forested foothills flanking Pickens County’s majestic Table Rock will remain unobstructed by buildings or billboards. County Council has approved an ordinance to keep “Scenic Highway Eleven”…just that.
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
Catawba casino violated gaming laws, report finds
The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated gaming laws and faces the potential for high fines and even the possibility of the facility's closure, according to a report from the National Indian Gaming Commission on Wednesday. The commission, which oversees regulatory compliance and integrity for tribal gaming operations,...
Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
'Original pogo stick company' to open $8 million distribution center in Greenwood
Flybar Inc., a New Jersey-baded sporting toy company that is one of the largest manufacturers of pogo sticks, is investing $8 million to open new distribution operations in Greenwood County that will create 36 jobs. Founded in 1918 as the “original pogo stick company,” Flybar, Inc. manufactures an assortment of...
City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. A “police department personnel matter” was on the Nov. 28 meeting agenda of the Gaffney police committee. Details about the...
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
Buncombe Waste Pro customers to pay more for trash pickup -- and maybe recycling, too
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Waste collection is set to get more expensive for thousands of people in unincorporated Buncombe County, and a fee increase for recycling services could be coming, too. On Monday, Dec. 5, the North Carolina Regional Vice President of Waste Pro, Chip Gingle, spoke to...
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Ashley Hayes to the Company’s Spartanburg Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Ashley Hayes has joined the company’s Spartanburg office as a sales associate. Ashley is blessed to share that she was born and raised in the Upstate. Her love of real estate goes far beyond the homes. Ashley values relationships; she enjoys meeting new people and learning about their interests and goals. Ashley has the tools to help her clients find the perfect home that meets their needs. When Ashley is not hard at work, you can find her hanging out on the lake with her husband and three kids, cheering on the Clemson Tigers, or online shopping.
New Leadership Prepares FUEL For A High Growth Future
Greenville, S.C. – FUEL, one of Greenville’s leading marketing and branding agencies, announced today the acquisition of the company by Mary Church Cornette, the agency’s vice president and creative director. Warren Griffith, who has led the company since 2011 serving as CEO, is pursuing a new career opportunity in the real estate marketing industry leading to the decision to step down from FUEL.
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance
