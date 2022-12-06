ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, SC

gsabizwire.com

DP3 Architects Wins AIA South Carolina Award

DP3 Architects won a Design Award at the American Institute of Architects South Carolina (AIA SC)’s annual awards presented on December 02, 2022. DP3 Architects received a Merit Award in Interior Architecture for the design of a retail space located in Greenville, SC. AIA SC’s Design Awards recognizes individuals,...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Hotel Hartness to Hold Additional Career Fair Receptions on December 12 and December 20

Hotel Hartness, a luxury boutique hotel situated within the award-winning Hartness community and set to open this winter 2023, is pleased to announce two additional Career Fair Receptions ahead of its debut. The property will offer an idyllic retreat in proximity to downtown and GSP Airport and boast the fine-dining restaurant Patterson Kitchen + Bar, the intimate Captain bar, the full-service Spa H, and over 16,000 square feet of dedicated space for meetings and events. Managed by Hay Creek Hotels, Hotel Hartness’ opening will bring over 100 jobs to Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Habitat For Humanity Greenville County will celebrate the dedication of the first home in their new development in Nicholtown – Heritage Hills

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Habitat Greenville, along with the City of Greenville, Duke Energy, and Greenville Housing Authority, will celebrate the dedication of the first home of their new Habitat community, Heritage Hills in Nicholtown. The address is 427 Webster Road in Greenville and the event goes from 10 a.m. to...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
PICKENS, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC
WFAE

Catawba casino violated gaming laws, report finds

The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated gaming laws and faces the potential for high fines and even the possibility of the facility's closure, according to a report from the National Indian Gaming Commission on Wednesday. The commission, which oversees regulatory compliance and integrity for tribal gaming operations,...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WYFF4.com

Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation

When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Ashley Hayes to the Company’s Spartanburg Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Ashley Hayes has joined the company’s Spartanburg office as a sales associate. Ashley is blessed to share that she was born and raised in the Upstate. Her love of real estate goes far beyond the homes. Ashley values relationships; she enjoys meeting new people and learning about their interests and goals. Ashley has the tools to help her clients find the perfect home that meets their needs. When Ashley is not hard at work, you can find her hanging out on the lake with her husband and three kids, cheering on the Clemson Tigers, or online shopping.
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

New Leadership Prepares FUEL For A High Growth Future

Greenville, S.C. – FUEL, one of Greenville’s leading marketing and branding agencies, announced today the acquisition of the company by Mary Church Cornette, the agency’s vice president and creative director. Warren Griffith, who has led the company since 2011 serving as CEO, is pursuing a new career opportunity in the real estate marketing industry leading to the decision to step down from FUEL.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance

City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for Akeema...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

