ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Comments / 6

Girth Brooks
3d ago

Law enforcement is doing a bang up job in Louisiana. Either they’ll kill you and report your death as a vehicle accident or they’ll let a convicted murderer loose on the population.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge father wanted for involvement in baby’s overdose death, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for his involvement in the death of his baby. The police say one-year-old J’ahrei Paul died in the hospital on Oct. 31 after being brought to the emergency room by a family member. An autopsy revealed that Paul died from a fentanyl overdose.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
EDGARD, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4

Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
TERRYTOWN, LA
WDSU

Louisiana State Police trooper shoots, kills person in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Department says it is investigating after a trooper shot and killed a person near Downtown Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to state police, the shooting happened on Interstate 10 East near the Washington Street exit. The person was pronounced dead on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy