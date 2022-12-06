Read full article on original website
Girth Brooks
3d ago
Law enforcement is doing a bang up job in Louisiana. Either they’ll kill you and report your death as a vehicle accident or they’ll let a convicted murderer loose on the population.
Louisiana man arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile charges
A Gibson man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Baton Rouge father wanted for involvement in baby’s overdose death, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for his involvement in the death of his baby. The police say one-year-old J’ahrei Paul died in the hospital on Oct. 31 after being brought to the emergency room by a family member. An autopsy revealed that Paul died from a fentanyl overdose.
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
Trooper Involved Shooting In Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police are investigating a trooper involved shooting that occurred on Interstate 10 near the Washington Street exit in Baton Rouge.
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
I-TEAM: Mother booked in drug bust previously investigated by DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sabrina Scott, 35, was arrested during a drug bust this week and was previously investigated by the Department of Children and Family Services according to an internal DCFS report obtained by the WAFB I-TEAM. According to a source within the agency, doctors first reported Scott...
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase by a Honda Accord driven by Dwayne Burrell, 21, of Baton Rouge. It all started on Tuesday, December 6, when two deputies noticed that “the vehicle had an expired registration,” according to the affidavit.
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
4 Louisiana women accused of stealing $17k worth of merchandise in Mississippi
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana, women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on December 7, 2022, about two women who were inside the store […]
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
High-ranking gang leader called ‘Big Head’ and member in white supremacy prison gang sentenced: DOJ
HOUSTON – A high-ranking gang leader and member of the Aryan Circle have been sentenced for crimes they committed as part of their roles in the white supremacy prison gang, according to the U.S. Justice Department. According to court documents, Aryan Circle is a race-based and violent prison gang...
WANTED: TPSO searches for woman accused of bank fraud, identity theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of multiple financial crimes. Tohoma Peters, 41, a resident of Hammond, La. allegedly committed various financial crimes. Officials said Peters also failed to appear for a warrant issued in March of 2022 for...
Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4
Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
Louisiana State Police trooper shoots, kills person in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Department says it is investigating after a trooper shot and killed a person near Downtown Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to state police, the shooting happened on Interstate 10 East near the Washington Street exit. The person was pronounced dead on...
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
Distracted driving may have caused a Baton Rouge officer to flip unit
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BPRD) told investigators with the Zachary Police Department he was looking at his laptop when he flipped his unit in early November, a crash report stated. The officer explained that he was logging into the computer instead of...
Louisiana woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vape items
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mercedes Elizabeth Usey, 22, of Thibodaux, is accused of stealing “a large amount of assorted vape items,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft took place on June 24 at Big E’s Discount Cigarettes located at 2713 LA-1.
Funeral home ‘mutilated and unlawfully disposed’ of ex-Saint Glenn Foster Jr.’s body after Alabama police custody death, lawsuit alleges
A New Orleans funeral home mutilated and unlawfully disposed of former New Orleans Saint player Glenn Foster Jr.’s remains after his death one year ago while in police custody in Alabama, according to a newly filed lawsuit. Foster, 31, was taken into police custody Dec. 4 after a speeding...
