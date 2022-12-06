Read full article on original website
Carriage Crossing Taylorville Holds Ribbon Cutting
Carriage Crossing of Taylorville held an open house ribbon cutting hosted by the Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon. Carriage Crossing provides 24-hour nursing and assistance with an emphasis on individualized care and attention for all levels of dementia. The home includes; private dining, spacious living rooms with fireplaces, studio apartments, and outdoor activity areas including patios, aviaries, indoor putting green, and gardens.
Scooters Coffee Holds Day Of Giving
Scooter's Coffee will be holding its monthly “Day of Giving” event today. The month of December will go towards the Kids, Cops, and Christmas for the Taylorville Police Department. Scooters will be giving 20% of their profits today towards the benefit. Scooters Owner Lauryn McGlasson says it’s al about giving back to the community. This event will be done every second Tuesday of the month with a different nonprofit picked every month. Scooter's Coffee is located at the intersection of Illinois Routes 29 and 104 in Taylorville.
NWS Lincoln Improving Its Operations
National Weather Service in Lincoln making upgrades to its weather systems and communication. That’s according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ed Shimon. Shimon says the NWS Lincoln center is upgrading the way it tells the weather patterns. The NWS wants to improve the way they communicate hazardous storms to the...
Shelbyville Man Receives Seven Felony Counts For Eluding, Drug, and Battery Charges
A Shelbyville man charged with seven felony counts involving an attempted escape from police officers Tuesday night. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says police observed 50-year-old Chad Hammond driving over 21 miles per hour above the speed limit, causing damage to property, disobeying traffic signals, possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine, all while driving with his license revoked.
Moultrie County Man Arrested On Murder Charges
A Lovington man has been arrested on murder charges. 52-year-old Matthew E. Nation of Lovington was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation for first-degree murder, a Class M Felony. The incident occurred September 26th at 3:30 AM, when the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, 21 miles southeast of Decatur.
