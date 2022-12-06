Scooter's Coffee will be holding its monthly “Day of Giving” event today. The month of December will go towards the Kids, Cops, and Christmas for the Taylorville Police Department. Scooters will be giving 20% of their profits today towards the benefit. Scooters Owner Lauryn McGlasson says it’s al about giving back to the community. This event will be done every second Tuesday of the month with a different nonprofit picked every month. Scooter's Coffee is located at the intersection of Illinois Routes 29 and 104 in Taylorville.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO