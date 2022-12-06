ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

A brand new ping pong clubhouse has opened in the Columbus area

Spin & Smash Table Tennis & Ping Pong Center has officially opened the doors of its new Plain City facility, located at 9525 State Rte. 161. It relocated from its original home at 2192 N. Wilson Rd., where it operated for the last five years. This means, whether you’re training...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
GAHANNA, OH
614now.com

LA-inspired street taco restaurant now open

You don’t have to jet over to the west coast to grab authentic Los Angeles-style street food tacos anymore, because Cali Tacos has officially opened its doors. The eatery, which is located at 1111 Hill Rd. in Pickerington, held a soft opening late last month. “Our food is West...
PICKERINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy