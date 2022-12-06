Read full article on original website
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bitchy Vegan Homo and their sought-after sweets are coming to Columbus for one day only
One of Cleveland’s sweetest secrets—and one of its best names, if you ask us—is heading to Columbus for a very limited time. Bitchy Vegan Homo, the Cleveland-based vendor of vegan baked goods and desserts, will be in The Arch City for a pop-up event on Dec., from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
New food and entertainment concept coming to the site of the long-vacant Upper Arlington Cafe
The Upper Arlington Cafe served as a northwest side hub for food and fun throughout two decades until it closed in 2010, and it’s stood vacant ever since. Soon enough, however, that’s about to change. The Fairway Columbus, a brand-new golf simulator lounge and kitchen, will open inside...
A brand new ping pong clubhouse has opened in the Columbus area
Spin & Smash Table Tennis & Ping Pong Center has officially opened the doors of its new Plain City facility, located at 9525 State Rte. 161. It relocated from its original home at 2192 N. Wilson Rd., where it operated for the last five years. This means, whether you’re training...
Lodge-inspired sports bar and restaurant chain planning first Columbus location
According to records filed with the City of Columbus, a national bar and restaurant chain is planning to open its first-ever central Ohio location. Twin Peaks, the lodge-inspired bar and kitchen that employs “Twin Peaks Girls” as servers, appears to be in the early stages of launching a new location in the Polaris area.
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
Winter street festival featuring ice-skating, food and live music comes tonight to Downtown Grandview
Grandview plans to kick off the holidays in style with a winter festival that’s taking place evening. Holiday in the Heights, an outdoor event headlined by the lighting of the Grandview Christmas tree, will take place this afternoon in Downtown Grandview. The festival will be held from 3-8 p.m.,...
New Mexican eatery featuring homemade tortillas opening soon at East Market
The East Market is about to welcome a new vendor to round out its cuisine offerings. Masa Mexican Grill, a new concept, will be joining the Olde Towne East food hall early next year. While an opening date hasn’t been announced, Masa told 614Now that it will most likely open sometime next month.
LA-inspired street taco restaurant now open
You don’t have to jet over to the west coast to grab authentic Los Angeles-style street food tacos anymore, because Cali Tacos has officially opened its doors. The eatery, which is located at 1111 Hill Rd. in Pickerington, held a soft opening late last month. “Our food is West...
After opening less than a year ago, this Downtown music venue and restaurant has closed its doors
Downtown Columbus has lost another new business. LaSalle’s Southern Kitchen & Bar, an eatery and live music venue, has shuttered. “LaSalle’s Southern Kitchen & Bar is closed,” reads a pair of signs taped over the windows on the restaurant’s front doors. The eatery’s website is no longer active as well.
Raising Cane’s opens new Columbus-area location, with another coming later this month
A popular national fried chicken concept continues its central Ohio expansion. Raising Cane’s, the eatery best known for a concise menu and craveable signature sauce, has recently opened its newest Columbus-area eatery. Raising Cane’s 895, located at 3661 E. Main St. in Whitehall, opened its doors to the public...
