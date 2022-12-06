ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjxCI_0jZctbSj00
Photo provided by NYSDEC

This is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA), according to the DEC.

“In the region and across the state, DEC continues its commitment to connect more New York families and visitors to the great outdoors,” said Region 6 Director Randall Young. “By investing in strategic infrastructure projects like the Little Sandy Creek bridge and trail improvements in Winona State Forest, DEC is increasing access to year-round recreation opportunities for all outdoor enthusiasts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEZ3F_0jZctbSj00
Photo provided by NYSDEC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zjd17_0jZctbSj00
Photo provided by NYSDEC

“The Little Sandy Creek bridge construction is one critical component to the larger ‘event loop expansion’ project, which will provide recreational users, as well as event participants, one of the longest course loops available, about 25K,” Winona Forest Recreation Association President Matt Westerlund said . “This makes Winona events a stand out in the recreational event community. Our events are world class, and are becoming more widely known across the USA and beyond. The bridge allows for a connection to areas underutilized, and logistically impossible to reach without the bridge.  It is a game changer for us.”

The new Little Sandy Creek Trail now connects the existing Winona Way trail to the Bargy Road trail. the DEC says that the network continues on to the new Stinson Creek Trail, which leads to the Raspberry Trail.

All the new trail segments were constructed by DEC Operations staff and volunteers from WFRA.

The Winona State Forest is made up of 9,233 acres and is located in southern Jefferson County and northern Oswego County on the western edge of the Tug Hill Plateau.

It includes the following:

  • 31.1 miles of cross-country ski trails
  • 8.7 miles of snowmobile trails
  • 9.9 miles of forest roads

One of New York’s premier destinations for outdoor recreation has become Winona State Forest. The forest includes miles of hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, biking and snowmobiling. It also includes events like the Tug Hill Tourathon ski race, Tug Hill Challenge Sled Dog Race, snowshoe races, fat tire bike races, and trail running events, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNPCq_0jZctbSj00
Photo provided by NYSDEC

About $56,000 was funded for the project from NY Works, which is part of the Adventure NY Initiative to connect New Yorkers with the outdoors.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

