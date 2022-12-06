ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready To Pop! Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Huge Baby Belly Ahead Of Due Date

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
Chrissy Teigen looks ready to pop!

The model, 37, shared a snap to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 6, holding her bare baby bump while taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom. By the looks of her swollen belly , she and husband John Legend could be parents-of-three any day now!

Teigen looked effortlessly chic in a sports bra, jean button-up shirt and her hair up in a top knot as she held her burgeoning stomach .

GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BABY

The Cravings author and The Voice coach, who also share children Luna , 6, and Miles , 4, announced in August that they were expecting their "rainbow baby" after the tragic loss of their son, Jack , in 2020.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," the social media star said in her Instagram post revealing the happy news.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she explained of telling the world.

Both Teigen and Legend have said they are approaching their impending third baby's birth with "cautious optimism" after the Lip Sync Battle star's life was spared in a life-saving abortion.

OH MAMA! CHRISSY TEIGEN FLAUNTS BABY BUMP WHILE COOKING SHIRTLESS

"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," the "Save Room" singer said in a recent interview. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."

The couple, who stunned at a recent State Dinner at the White House, even made sure to tell their kiddos "very early" into her pregnancy that they would be expecting a sibling.

"[They knew] that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly," Teigen noted. "So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
