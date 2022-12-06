The Best and Worst of Jon Robinson's Time in Charge

First-round bust Isaiah Wilson, the decision to trade A.J. Brown and other moves offset the successes of his 2016 NFL draft dealing, the selection of Jeffery Simmons and more.

NASHVILLE – In a shocking move, Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, bringing an end to his six-plus years guiding the team .

Robinson led the Titans to six straight winning records, four straight playoff berths and a 69-47 record (including playoff games) since he was hired in 2016. They have won back-to-back AFC South titles and – at 7-5 – are in position to make it three straight.

Just as is the case with all NFL executives, Robinson had hits and misses.

Here’s a look at some of his worst and some of his best.

SOME OF THE BEST

Trading for Ryan Tannehill

The Miami Dolphins had decided to move on from Tannehill in the 2019 offseason, allowing Robinson to swoop in and pick him up relatively cheaply. The Titans sent a fourth and seventh-round draft pick to the Dolphins, in exchange for Tannehill (a former first-round pick who’d already thrown for 20,000 yards) and a sixth-round selection.

Tannehill stepped into the starting quarterback’s role seven games into the 2019 season and immediately offered productivity and stability. He’s posted a 36-17 record as a regular-season starter since then, guiding the Titans to three straight playoff berths while throwing for 87 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

The 2019 draft class

Say what you will about the Titans’ more recent draft classes, but the 2019 group is one of the best – if not the best – in franchise history.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver A.J. Brown almost immediately became cornerstones of the team, and both have earned Pro Bowl honors. Guard Nate Davis, safety Amani Hooker and linebacker David Long have since emerged as high-quality starters. Hooker has already been signed to a second contract, and Davis and Long should get the same treatment.

The only dud was fifth-round pick D’Andre Walker, a linebacker who didn’t make the team.

Trading the No. 1 pick in 2016

The bad news for Robinson when he was hired in January of 2016 was that the Titans were coming off a combined five victories over the past two seasons. The good news was that the Titans had the No. 1 overall selection in the draft, giving him a great building block.

To his credit, Robinson took full advantage, trading the pick to the Rams – and subsequently making another trade with Cleveland – that helped land running back Derrick Henry, tackle Jack Conklin, wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith among others.

Drafting and re-signing Kevin Byard, Harold Landry

The Titans uncovered a local gem (Middle Tennessee State) in Byard in the third round. He’s become a huge part of the defense over the years, intercepting 24 passes and playing in all 109 games since he was drafted – earning two All-Pro honors along the way. Robinson locked him up with a five-year, $70.5 million deal in 2019.

The Titans moved up in the draft and picked Landry with the 41st overall selection in 2018, a move that’s paid big dividends over the years. In his first four seasons, Landry played in 64 of a possible 65 regular-season games, totaling 256 tackles, 31 sacks, 66 quarterback hits and 41 tackles for loss. He earned Pro Bowl honors last season.

It looked for a long time like Landry would be lost to free agency, but Robinson re-signed him at the last moment, giving Landry a five-year, $87.5 million deal.

Ironically, that move may also have played a role in Robinson’s downfall. The huge money paid to Landry left less on the table for Brown, and Landry’s season-ending ACL injury (before the first game) left a big hole in the defense.

Also worth mentioning

Some of Robinson’s other top moves: acquiring running back DeMarco Murray for a swap of fourth-round draft picks, as well as the signing of free agents like defensive lineman Denico Autry, center Ben Jones, guard Rodger Saffold, nose tackle Teair Tart, cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Kenny Vaccaro. The Titans’ 2022 draft class, which includes wide receiver Treylon Burks, cornerback Roger McCreary, tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and quarterback Malik Willis – among others – holds promise.

SOME OF THE WORST

Isaiah Wilson and the 2020 draft class

If we’re being honest, Wilson deserves a separate section to himself. The former Georgia tackle was a first-round draft pick that played a grand total of four snaps during his one season with the team. He showed no interest in becoming an NFL player, an epic draft failure that ultimately falls on Robinson’s shoulders.

But the rest of the Titans’ draft class in 2020 hardly helped make up for the selection of Wilson. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, the team’s second-round pick, has emerged as a quality defender. The other picks were running back Darrynton Evans, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison, quarterback Cole McDonald and defensive back Chris Jackson.

Failing to re-sign A.J. Brown

For decades, the Titans had as difficult a time as any franchise when it came to landing an impact wide receiver – via trade or free agency.

They finally found one in Brown, who went over 1,000 yards in two of his first three seasons, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021. Brown wanted big money on his new deal, and when it didn’t come his way quickly, he cut off communications with the team and expressed a desire to move on. It should never have come to that. Based on Brown’s value to the Titans, Robinson needed to find a way to get Brown re-signed – just as the San Francisco 49ers round a way to re-sign Deebo Samuel despite the fact he requested a trade.

The Titans’ passing attack has struggled mightily for most of this season, while Brown has thrived with the Eagles – as illustrated by the eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns he posted against the Titans last Sunday.

The 2021 draft class

There were many who had concerns about cornerback Caleb Farley heading into the draft, as he’d already undergone three surgeries (two on his back, one on his knee) and did not have much college experience at his position.

Nonetheless, the Titans chose Farley in the first round, convinced his raw potential would eventually pay dividends. Instead, Farley’s injuries have continued (torn ACL last year, back injury this year), and even when Farley did play this season, he gave up far too many big plays in a short amount of time.

Again, the rest of the draft class hasn’t helped make up for Farley either. Second-round pick Dillon Radunz has failed to win a starting role on the offensive line, and none of the others – linebacker Monty Rice, cornerback Elijah Molden, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, edge rusher Rashad Weaver, wide receiver Racey McMath and safety Brady Breeze (no longer with the team) – are on the threshold of becoming standouts.

The Julio Jones deal

In search of more firepower in the passing game, the Titans surrendered a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick to Atlanta for Jones (and a sixth-round pick) – who is almost certainly a future Hall of Famer.

The Titans’ expectation was that Jones’ 2020 season when he was limited by injury to just nine games in Atlanta, was a fluke. It was not. Jones started suffering injuries in training camp with the Titans in 2021, and he never really got healthy. He wound up with just 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown, the kind of numbers that led the Titans to cut him after the season.

Edge-rusher carousel

The Titans have poured money and time into the edge-rusher position over the last several years, signing the likes of Cameron Wake, Vic Beasley, Jadeveon Clowney and Bud Dupree among others.

Wake, Beasley and Clowney – whether because of injury, poor play or both – combined to play 14 games and record 2.5 sacks for the Titans.

The Titans signed Dupree to a massive five-year, $85 million contract, which appeared to be over his marketplace value. Injuries have limited Dupree to just 19 of a possible 29 regular-season games so far. He’s been good but not great, totaling a combined seven sacks and five tackles for loss in 2021 and 2022.

Also worth mentioning

Some of Robinson’s other unsuccessful moves: drafting defensive lineman Austin Johnson and defensive end Kevin Dodd in the second round (2016); drafting linebacker Rashaan Evans in the first round (2018).