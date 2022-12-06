ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Christopher Meloni Shares Sarcastic 'Pro Tip' for Surviving a Long Day

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nhYF_0jZct4c700
Jared Siskin/Getty Images

Christopher Meloni is cluing in his fans on the foolproof tip he has for getting through long days of filming.

In a new Instagram post, the Law & Order star shared his crafty life hack while posing for a photo with Danielle Moné Truitt, one of his co-stars on the franchise's latest spinoff: Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The photo features the duo standing at a bar while Meloni, 61, pours himself a drink and makes a sneaky face at the camera. And clearly, he was up to something, as his "pro tip" for surviving a long day is apparently to "drink heavily."

"Pro Tip #42: How to get thru a long day of acting with @daniellemonetruitt," he captioned the comical post, adding the hashtag, "#drinkheavily."

Plenty of his followers were in agreement with Meloni's advice, with one user writing, "Seems like a great plan," in the comments.

"It's 5:00 somewhere," another fan quipped.

But the majority of commenters couldn't help but fawn over Meloni and Truitt appearing in the snap together, as one person gushed, "This photo sums up everything I love about watching you two!"

"The best duo 😍," another added.

Meloni and Truitt star together as Elliot Stabler and Sergeant Ayanna Bell on the popular NBC series, which is currently airing its third season.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

'Chicago PD' Co-Stars Look Radiant in New Selfie Following Finale

It’s rare to see anyone on Chicago PD crack a smile, but that’s why we’re so glad that there’s Instagram to give us all the behind-the-scenes content we’ve been yearning for. Just days after the tense midseason finale of the NBC crime procedural, Benjamin Levy...
Parade

Tina Turner Breaks Silence on Son Ronnie's Death With Somber Tribute

Tina Turner is sharing a somber tribute for her late son, Ronnie, who passed away at the age of 62 yesterday, Dec. 8. The singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed, looking despondent, on Instagram after news of his death broke on Dec 9. "Ronnie, you...
Parade

'The Amazing Race 34's' Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos Reveal Their Unseen Low Moments on the Race

Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos' story on The Amazing Race 34 was always about keeping it upbeat. Despite starting with a low finish, the Pitbull backup dancer and her firefighter husband found their rhythm, always making sure to enjoy the experience around them. They strung together three first-place finishes, a tie going into the final leg. But unfortunately, it was the beat that did them in. A music-themed memory challenge failed to play in their wheelhouse, causing their race to fade to black like the keys they crucially missed.
Parade

Mom Instantly Regrets Giving Teen Creative Control of Elf on the Shelf

For some people, the holidays are a time to take out their Elf on the Shelf and get really creative with posing the elf throughout the season. But there is the possibility that you might get a little too creative, which is what happened when one mother gave her daughter creative control of their family's elf this winter.
Parade

Hilary Duff Drops First Look at Steamy Swimsuit Magazine Cover Shoot

Hilary Duff just gave fans something to talk about–how great she looks on the cover of Australian Women's Health Magazine!. The 35-year-old actress took to social media to share a sneak preview of her upcoming magazine cover and some words of gratitude for all those that helped make the photo shoot happen.
Parade

Gabriel Iglesias Spends Exorbitant Sum on Quinceañera for His Dog

Gabriel Iglesias is a loving pet parent first, comedian second. The stand-up comic went all out in honor of his dog Risa, throwing her the blowout bash of the year last month, which he recently shared a glimpse of on Instagram. "Party of the year all for my little princess...
Parade

See Lady Gaga Transform Into Wednesday Addams in New TikTok

Viewers have been obsessing over the dance choreographed by Jenna Ortega for Netflix's hit series Wednesday, so much so that it has taken over our TikTok FYPs since debuting. Now Gaga, who plays a bit of a hidden role in the trend for those who aren't familiar with her discography, is putting her own spin on it.
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Is Adorable In Black & White Snowsuit Arriving In Aspen With Kylie Jenner: Photos

Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter Stormi to a fun-filled trip to Aspen ahead of the holidays. The makeup mogul and the adorable 4-year-old were spotted arriving at the jetsetter destination in Colorado on Friday, Dec. 9. Rocking a black bomber jacket and matching leggings, Kylie held onto Stormi’s hands as the little fashionista slayed in a super cute skull ski suit!
COLORADO STATE
Parade

Made You Look! Meghan Trainor and Penn Badgley Take on TikTok Dance Together

The wait is finally over. Meghan Trainor and Penn Badgley have finally teamed up to film a TikTok video together. Ever since the You star took on the viral dance trend to Trainor's hit song "Made You Look" as one of his first-ever TikTok videos, users on the app have been hoping that Badgley would link up with the pop star to perform the routine together. And now, the time has finally come.
Parade

Kevin Bacon Grooves in New Dance Video With Daughter Sosie

The actor revisited his dancing roots as he busted a move in his latest Instagram video with a bit of help from his daughter, Sosie. The video–a split screen of the two dancers–showcased the 64-year-old actor as he grooved outside of his barn and his goats roamed around in the background while Sosie, 30, also danced to the beat outside of her own barn, which was full of horses.
Parade

'SNL' Alum Chris Kattan Underwent Emergency Surgery For Severe Health Issue

Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan has been hospitalized as the result of a bad case of pneumonia that caused him to need emergency surgery, new reports reveal. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old comedian was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, Dec. 3, after coming down with a streptococcus, a severe type of pneumonia.
Parade

Parade

66K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy