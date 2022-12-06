Christopher Meloni Shares Sarcastic 'Pro Tip' for Surviving a Long Day

Jared Siskin/Getty Images

Christopher Meloni is cluing in his fans on the foolproof tip he has for getting through long days of filming.

In a new Instagram post, the Law & Order star shared his crafty life hack while posing for a photo with Danielle Moné Truitt, one of his co-stars on the franchise's latest spinoff: Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The photo features the duo standing at a bar while Meloni, 61, pours himself a drink and makes a sneaky face at the camera. And clearly, he was up to something, as his "pro tip" for surviving a long day is apparently to "drink heavily."

"Pro Tip #42: How to get thru a long day of acting with @daniellemonetruitt," he captioned the comical post, adding the hashtag, "#drinkheavily."

Plenty of his followers were in agreement with Meloni's advice, with one user writing, "Seems like a great plan," in the comments.

"It's 5:00 somewhere," another fan quipped.

But the majority of commenters couldn't help but fawn over Meloni and Truitt appearing in the snap together, as one person gushed, "This photo sums up everything I love about watching you two!"

"The best duo 😍," another added.

Meloni and Truitt star together as Elliot Stabler and Sergeant Ayanna Bell on the popular NBC series, which is currently airing its third season.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.