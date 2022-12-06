ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today

By Beth Ann Mayer
 3 days ago
Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style.

Meet the Anrabess turtleneck long batwing sleeve sweater. It's massively popular with bloggers and, right now, it's $32.79, down from $60.99.

This sweater is packed with unique features to make it — and you — stand out from the crowd. For starters, it boasts a high-low asymmetric hem for something that's totally different and unexpected. You can tuck the front into your jeans or leave it loose. Ultimately, it gives you options. The sweater also has a lower back than front, covering your butt in the process.

Batwing sleeves create a roomy fit over your upper arms, giving this sweater a seriously cuddly feel. A turtle cowl neck adds to the cozy warmth.

The sweater is oversized, making it perfect for layering over jeans or leggings, and it's available in a massive array of colors...27, to be exact.

By the way, the Anrabess sweater has a whopping 18,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, where people rave about everything from how comfortable it is to wear to how stylish it looks.

"Love the feel and how it looks," says a five-star fan. "If I could get all the colors I totally would. The fabric is soft, warm and oversized but flattering! I truly love it!!" A fellow happy customer calls the sweater "very flattering and well-made." They added, "looks more expensive than the price." (Worth noting: Plenty of shoppers recommend that you size down given the sweater's roominess.)

One theme that keeps coming up? Fans say the sweater is on par with much more expensive tops. "I purchased several really expensive sweaters at a department store. This sweater was just as good if not better than those items," shared one happy customer. "I had ordered this just as a test and assumed I would return it. It’s easily my favorite purchase. It is oversized, but it is true to size. Love it with leggings. Super cozy, love the fabric."

Just a heads up: This sale is unlikely to last. Grab the Anrabess sweater at nearly 50% off while you still can.

