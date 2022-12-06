Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter theftsEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Vegas Golden Knights alumni sponsor local basketball team
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights continue to give back to our local youth. Golden Knights alumni presented funds to the Discovery Charter School to sponsor the entire basketball team at their Sandhill campus. Deryk Engelland, former Golden Knights player and now President of the VGK Alumni...
news3lv.com
Come meet Las Vegas Desert Dogs athletes at Glittering Lights this Sunday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Those looking to meet Las Vegas' newest lacrosse athletes can do so this weekend at a popular holiday attraction. Glittering Lights will welcome the Las Vegas Desert Dogs to their holiday attraction on Sunday, December 11, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The athletes will...
news3lv.com
'Shaq-A-Clause' surprises Booker Elementary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas elementary school students got a holiday surprise!. 100 students at Booker Elementary were selected to receive new toys and gifts as a part of "Shaq-A-Clause" presented by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Communities in Schools of Nevada. Students were selected individually by site...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for armed robbery near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for an armed robbery near UNLV. On Wednesday at about 8: 30 p.m., officials received reports of a robbery with a gun at a business near the 400 block of Naples. At this time, no injuries have been reported. Officials said...
news3lv.com
Exceptional Rodeo returns to Las Vegas for first time since 2019
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has been the talk of Las Vegas as of late, with packed crowds. The rodeo also brought back another event to the area for the first time since 2019 - the Exceptional Rodeo. It returned for its 38th year and...
news3lv.com
Deaths on Nevada roads decline in November, down slightly for 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There were fewer deaths on Nevada roads in November this year compared to the same month in 2021, according to preliminary data from state officials. Thirty-one traffic-related fatalities were reported last month, per figures released by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. That's down from 36 deaths in November last year.
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at top Nevada pensions from 2021
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is looking at the top paid retirement pensions in the Nevada Public Employee Retirement System. We spoke with Open the Books founder and CEO Adam Andrzejewski more about what they found.
news3lv.com
Report: North Las Vegas named top city for Gen-Z workforce
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas is one of the most popular spots for Gen-Z workers. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted a study to find the city with the largest Gen-Z workforce. Data reveals North Las Vegas in the top 20 of the largest population of Gen-Z workers...
news3lv.com
Panda Cares Center of Hope opens in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada welcomed a new Panda Cares Center of Hope in the valley. Panda Express opened its newest Center of Hope at Donald W. Reynold Clubhouse in Henderson on Friday. The newly renovated space works in an effort to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas drag queens share safety concerns after Club Q shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LGBTQ venues in Las Vegas are increasing security measures as drag queens express growing concerns for their safety. This follows weeks of nationwide anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country, including a mass shooting at a Colorado club that killed five and injured dozens more. “It definitely...
news3lv.com
NV Department of Education hiring more staff to help with licensing amid educator shortage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County public schools are in need of more teachers. As they look to fill openings here in Nevada, the state Department of Education is taking its own steps to help speed up the process. Staffing shortages in schools have led to combining classes, extra...
news3lv.com
Dentists back bill to raise insurance spending requirements in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada dentists are backing a bill that would raise the state's requirement for spending by insurance companies. State Sen. Heidi Seevers Gansert filed an insurance reform bill to raise the requirement for spending on patient care, the Nevada Dental Association says. Under the bill, at...
news3lv.com
24th annual Economic Summit and Student Leadership Conference
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your future, your choice. The 24th annual Economic Summit and Student Leadership Conference is happening this weekend. Joining me now to talk about it is Berna Rhodes Ford, Courtney Moore, and Raychel Holbert.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police welcome 12 new corrections officers during graduation ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recently held a graduation ceremony for a dozen new corrections officers on Thursday. LVMPD says the twelve graduates range from 22 to 46 years of age, three of whom are military veterans serving in the Army, Air Force, and Navy.
news3lv.com
Questions remain concerning Lake Mead's future
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the future of Lake Mead in doubt?. Many people who attended the Boulder City meeting on Wednesday had that question in their minds, but some said they left with more questions than answers. News 3 brings you team coverage on what the National Park...
news3lv.com
Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore applies for Pahrump justice of the peace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has applied to become a justice of the peace in Pahrump. A Nye County spokesperson confirmed Fiore is one of 20 applicants for the position in Department B. The appointment would be for an unexpired term ending in January 2027.
news3lv.com
Spiritual mentor Rose Hope talks issues with being a 'people pleaser'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rose Hope, a spiritual and business mentor and teacher, joined us to talk about some of the issues that "people pleasers" might be facing. She broke down some of the characteristics of people pleasers and how they can avoid negative consequences.
news3lv.com
Resorts World becomes first resort in Nevada to introduce new cashless technology
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The next generation of Cashless has arrived at Resorts World Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the company announced its switch to cashless technology, ushering in a new experience with unprecedented functionality through the use of the Resorts World Las Vegas Mobile+ app. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Jan. 6 rioter arrested in Las Vegas sentenced to more than 5 years in prison
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man convicted of taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. A federal judge sentenced Ronald Sandlin to 63 months of incarceration, along with three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.
