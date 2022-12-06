ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Vegas Golden Knights alumni sponsor local basketball team

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights continue to give back to our local youth. Golden Knights alumni presented funds to the Discovery Charter School to sponsor the entire basketball team at their Sandhill campus. Deryk Engelland, former Golden Knights player and now President of the VGK Alumni...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Shaq-A-Clause' surprises Booker Elementary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas elementary school students got a holiday surprise!. 100 students at Booker Elementary were selected to receive new toys and gifts as a part of "Shaq-A-Clause" presented by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Communities in Schools of Nevada. Students were selected individually by site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for armed robbery near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for an armed robbery near UNLV. On Wednesday at about 8: 30 p.m., officials received reports of a robbery with a gun at a business near the 400 block of Naples. At this time, no injuries have been reported. Officials said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Deaths on Nevada roads decline in November, down slightly for 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There were fewer deaths on Nevada roads in November this year compared to the same month in 2021, according to preliminary data from state officials. Thirty-one traffic-related fatalities were reported last month, per figures released by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. That's down from 36 deaths in November last year.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Open the Books looks at top Nevada pensions from 2021

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is looking at the top paid retirement pensions in the Nevada Public Employee Retirement System. We spoke with Open the Books founder and CEO Adam Andrzejewski more about what they found.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Report: North Las Vegas named top city for Gen-Z workforce

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas is one of the most popular spots for Gen-Z workers. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted a study to find the city with the largest Gen-Z workforce. Data reveals North Las Vegas in the top 20 of the largest population of Gen-Z workers...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Panda Cares Center of Hope opens in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada welcomed a new Panda Cares Center of Hope in the valley. Panda Express opened its newest Center of Hope at Donald W. Reynold Clubhouse in Henderson on Friday. The newly renovated space works in an effort to...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas drag queens share safety concerns after Club Q shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LGBTQ venues in Las Vegas are increasing security measures as drag queens express growing concerns for their safety. This follows weeks of nationwide anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country, including a mass shooting at a Colorado club that killed five and injured dozens more. “It definitely...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dentists back bill to raise insurance spending requirements in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada dentists are backing a bill that would raise the state's requirement for spending by insurance companies. State Sen. Heidi Seevers Gansert filed an insurance reform bill to raise the requirement for spending on patient care, the Nevada Dental Association says. Under the bill, at...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Questions remain concerning Lake Mead's future

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the future of Lake Mead in doubt?. Many people who attended the Boulder City meeting on Wednesday had that question in their minds, but some said they left with more questions than answers. News 3 brings you team coverage on what the National Park...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
LAS VEGAS, NV

