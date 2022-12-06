Read full article on original website
foxla.com
LA City's Kevin de León involved in fight at holiday event in Lincoln Heights
LOS ANGELES - Kevin de León is once again at the center of controversy. Videos surfacing on social media showed the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman being involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights. In the social media video, where it doesn't show the entire...
foxla.com
Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1
LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
foxla.com
Kevin de León shows up at LA City Council meeting, leaves after protests erupt
LOS ANGELES - Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León attended Friday's council meeting, but his appearance was brief as protesters immediately shouted for him to leave, and he was no longer present after a recess of around 45 minutes. De León had not attended a council meeting since Oct....
foxla.com
Griffith Park delayed reporting four pony deaths, parks dept. says
LOS ANGELES - The general manager of Los Angeles' parks department is citing a lack of transparency into the deaths of four horses at Griffith Park and inadequate veterinary documentation as the reason the city is not renewing the park's long-time pony ride attraction. The Los Angeles Department of Recreation...
foxla.com
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
foxla.com
LA County re-enters "high" COVID-19 community level
LOS ANGELES - As COVID-19 cases rise, Los Angeles County re-entered the federal government's "high" COVID-19 community activity category Thursday. The county moved into the "high" category when the weekly rate of new infections reached 200 per 100,000 residents. During LA Public Health's media briefing Thursday, Dr. Barbara Ferrer said today's case rate is 258 per 100,000 people.
foxla.com
These 18 California restaurants just got Michelin Stars
LOS ANGELES - More than a dozen California restaurants were just added to Michelin's California Guide and honored during the annual ceremony. Eight of the 18 restaurants are in Los Angeles. So whether you're looking for traditional Korean bibimbap in the Bay Area or authentic Ethiopian in Los Angeles, California's...
foxla.com
Girl's request to license unicorn granted by LA County
Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Los Angeles County have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines.
foxla.com
Cliff collapse: SkyFOX video shows massive landslide in Palos Verdes Estates
LOS ANGELES - Emergency crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates Friday morning after a landslide occurred. It happened around 10 a.m. near Beach Club Road and Rosita Place. The landslide sent mud, dirt, rocks and debris down the cliff to RAT Beach underneath. There were at least three slides that occurred in the morning.
foxla.com
Wildlife officials plan to capture mountain lion P-22 after series of close encounters
LOS ANGELES - After a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of Hollywood's most famous mountain lion, P-22. The lion, one of many SoCal-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the San Diego (405) and Hollywood (101) freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.
foxla.com
Santa ditches sleigh, gets lift from LAPD chopper to deliver presents to kids in hospital
LOS ANGELES - A sleigh may have been too slow for Santa Claus, who traded in his iconic ride to get a lift on the Los Angeles Police Department’s helicopter. The LAPD’s SWAT team helped Santa deliver presents Wednesday to The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children as part of its annual "Toys and Joys" celebration, now in its 31st year.
foxla.com
2 juveniles stabbed near Van Nuys High School
LOS ANGELES - Two children were stabbed near Van Nuys High School Wednesday, and the suspects are still on the loose. The stabbings were reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Cedros Avenue and Kittridge Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. While officials did not provide information on the victims' ages, or if they were at all related to the school, they said both were conscious and breathing as they were transported to the hospital.
foxla.com
Man accused of setting fire to American flags at Long Beach homes
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fire to flags anchored on the porches of homes in Long Beach. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Police Department.
foxla.com
Evelyn, LA Zoo's oldest ever gorilla, euthanized at 46
LOS ANGELES - Evelyn, a 46-year-old western lowland gorilla and the oldest gorilla in the history of the Los Angeles Zoo, has been euthanized after "experiencing health issues leading to a decline in her quality of life over the last couple of weeks," the zoo announced Wednesday. "We are heartbroken...
foxla.com
How illegal street racers in LA, Orange counties allegedly avoided paying citations
LOS ANGELES - Details of an alleged fix-it ticket scam that allegedly enabled illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties to avoid paying thousands of dollars-worth of citations were released by California Highway Patrol Wednesday. According to CHP, the accused ringleader, 21-year-old Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta of Los Angeles,...
foxla.com
Vigil held for 1-year-old found dead in LA River
Leilani Burley was found dead in the Los Angeles River earlier this week. Her father has been charged in her killing.
foxla.com
Teen stabbed near Van Nuys High School, 2 in custody
LOS ANGELES - A teen was stabbed near Van Nuys High School Wednesday, and two suspects have been taken into custody. The stabbing was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Cedros Avenue and Kittridge Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said the teen was stabbed in the upper body and was conscious and breathing before being transported to the hospital. Neither the victim nor the suspects were students at Van Nuys High School, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
foxla.com
Dog rescued from septic tank under Compton home
LACoFD fire crews pulled a German Shepherd out of a septic tank after it was trapped. (Video courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department)
foxla.com
South Gate police spread holiday cheer to family whose Christmas donations were stolen
LOS ANGELES - A real life Grinch nearly ruined Christmas for one South Gate family when he stole their holiday decorations. But police refused to just let that go; they stepped in and helped deliver a special Christmas gift to the Carrillo family. "When the Police Officers Association of South...
foxla.com
Wet weekend ahead as storm system moves toward SoCal
LOS ANGELES - is expected to fall across Southern California over the weekend, with potentially heavy downpours in some areas Saturday evening into early Sunday that forecasters warned could cause some debris flows in recent burn areas. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to reach Los Angeles...
