LOS ANGELES - Two children were stabbed near Van Nuys High School Wednesday, and the suspects are still on the loose. The stabbings were reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Cedros Avenue and Kittridge Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. While officials did not provide information on the victims' ages, or if they were at all related to the school, they said both were conscious and breathing as they were transported to the hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO