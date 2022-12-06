ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1

LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
Griffith Park delayed reporting four pony deaths, parks dept. says

LOS ANGELES - The general manager of Los Angeles' parks department is citing a lack of transparency into the deaths of four horses at Griffith Park and inadequate veterinary documentation as the reason the city is not renewing the park's long-time pony ride attraction. The Los Angeles Department of Recreation...
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn

LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
LA County re-enters "high" COVID-19 community level

LOS ANGELES - As COVID-19 cases rise, Los Angeles County re-entered the federal government's "high" COVID-19 community activity category Thursday. The county moved into the "high" category when the weekly rate of new infections reached 200 per 100,000 residents. During LA Public Health's media briefing Thursday, Dr. Barbara Ferrer said today's case rate is 258 per 100,000 people.
These 18 California restaurants just got Michelin Stars

LOS ANGELES - More than a dozen California restaurants were just added to Michelin's California Guide and honored during the annual ceremony. Eight of the 18 restaurants are in Los Angeles. So whether you're looking for traditional Korean bibimbap in the Bay Area or authentic Ethiopian in Los Angeles, California's...
Wildlife officials plan to capture mountain lion P-22 after series of close encounters

LOS ANGELES - After a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of Hollywood's most famous mountain lion, P-22. The lion, one of many SoCal-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the San Diego (405) and Hollywood (101) freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.
2 juveniles stabbed near Van Nuys High School

LOS ANGELES - Two children were stabbed near Van Nuys High School Wednesday, and the suspects are still on the loose. The stabbings were reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Cedros Avenue and Kittridge Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. While officials did not provide information on the victims' ages, or if they were at all related to the school, they said both were conscious and breathing as they were transported to the hospital.
Man accused of setting fire to American flags at Long Beach homes

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fire to flags anchored on the porches of homes in Long Beach. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Police Department.
Evelyn, LA Zoo's oldest ever gorilla, euthanized at 46

LOS ANGELES - Evelyn, a 46-year-old western lowland gorilla and the oldest gorilla in the history of the Los Angeles Zoo, has been euthanized after "experiencing health issues leading to a decline in her quality of life over the last couple of weeks," the zoo announced Wednesday. "We are heartbroken...
Teen stabbed near Van Nuys High School, 2 in custody

LOS ANGELES - A teen was stabbed near Van Nuys High School Wednesday, and two suspects have been taken into custody. The stabbing was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Cedros Avenue and Kittridge Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said the teen was stabbed in the upper body and was conscious and breathing before being transported to the hospital. Neither the victim nor the suspects were students at Van Nuys High School, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
Wet weekend ahead as storm system moves toward SoCal

LOS ANGELES - is expected to fall across Southern California over the weekend, with potentially heavy downpours in some areas Saturday evening into early Sunday that forecasters warned could cause some debris flows in recent burn areas. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to reach Los Angeles...
