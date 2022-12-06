ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Duke Energy said it expects to be able to restore power by Wednesday night to a county where electric substations were attacked by gunfire.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said the company expects to have power back Wednesday just before midnight in Moore County. The company had previously estimated it would be restored Thursday morning.

About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday.

Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

Authorities have not released a motive or said what kind of weapon was used.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for a thorough assessment of the state’s critical infrastructure Tuesday morning at a Council of State meeting — a collective body of elected officials comprising the executive branch. He said this will likely include discussions with federal regulators, lawmakers and utility companies about how to bolster security and prevent future attacks.

In the short-term, the state has sent generators to Moore County and is helping feed residents. Law enforcement in surrounding counties has been more vigilant about monitoring nearby substations since the attack, he said.

“This seemed to be too easy,” Cooper said after the meeting. “People knew what they were doing to disable the substation, and for that much damage to be caused — causing so much problem, economic loss, safety challenges to so many people for so long — I think we have to look at what we might need to do to harden that infrastructure.”

Mike Causey, the North Carolina insurance commissioner and state fire marshal, called the attack “a wakeup call to provide better security at our power substations.”

Many businesses around the county that's about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Raleigh are closed at a normally busy time of year for tourism and holiday shopping. Schools are also closed and traffic lights are out around the area.

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Investigators are still searching for the person or persons who attacked two substations in North Carolina, causing a widespread power outage. They said they hope surveillance videos from nearby homes and businesses can give them a lead. Meanwhile, neighbors are saying they heard gunshots the...
Laurinburg Exchange

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households

Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
