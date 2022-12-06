ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Gman D
2d ago

1st of all there should be no bail , 2nd of all this is why we need a prison in northern Alaska for all violent and gun offenders .. Ship him out and forget about him ..

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Forty years in prison for shooter of Montgomery mother

Nearly two years ago a Montgomery mother was shot in an Orchard Road Wendy’s restaurant parking lot. Recently a 17-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time of the crime, Ismail Gonzales, the alleged shooter, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in the shooting and carjacking of Kimberly Weibring. He was tried as an adult.
MONTGOMERY, IL
starvedrock.media

Will County Not Willing To Vacate Chester Weger Murder Conviction

The effort to clear Chester Weger's name has hit a bump in the road. In his podcast, Weger's attorney Andy Hale announced Thursday that the Will County State's Attorney's Office informed him they're not vacating Weger's murder conviction. Their office has been appointed special prosecutors in the ongoing post conviction case.
25newsnow.com

21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with an attempted murder warrant out for her arrest. Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is alleged to have gotten into her vehicle and approached a victim standing in the parking...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Glasgow Donates K-9 Officer “Reno” to Joliet Police Department

A new member of the Joliet Police Department is officially out on the streets – K-9 “Reno,” a 2-year-old Malinois-German Shepherd purchased by Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers. Reno is the 13th police K-9 Glasgow has provided to law enforcement agencies throughout Will County. Glasgow purchased Reno, his training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle using drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used.
JOLIET, IL
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Teen shot expected to be OK, says police

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a 16-year-old shot in Peoria does not have life-threatening injuries. Police said later that the 16-year-old male was inside of an apartment and shot multiple times. Detectives, patrol officers and lab officers canvassed the area for possible leads. Police responded at around 1:33...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
OTTAWA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Deputy Attacked After Responding to a Domestic Dispute

On Wednesday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of West Henry Road for the report of a physical domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joseph D. Smith of Polo for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Domestic Battery. Smith was taken into custody...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man missing; police seek help

At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Peru Police Settle Personal Issues Between Residents

Emotions run high at holiday time. This year is no different, as Peru police have tackled a number of interpersonal issues in town since Thanksgiving. A couple of days after the holiday, 37-year-old Jonathan Moreno of the 600 block of Fulton Street was arrested and charged with violating an order of protection. Peru police took Moreno to the La Salle County Jail.
PERU, IL

