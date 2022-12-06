Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan State’s Joey Hauser hits milestone in win over Brown
Joey Hauser scored 22 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, as Michigan State downed visiting Brown 68-50 in
College football overtime rules explained: What you need to know
Sometimes, you just can't settle the matter in 60 minutes. For most of college football history, you had to. The sport only introduced its first overtime rule in 1996 and since then there have been a few changes. Let's take a look at what overtime means in college football. College football ...
No. 10 Alabama rallies out of 15-point deficit in second half to upset No. 1 Houston
For the second time this season Alabama upset the No. 1 team in the country, rallying from 15 points down in the second half to defeat Houston.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Comments / 0