Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 10
The Theatre Company announced its 2023 season earlier this week, kicking off with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” running Fridays-Sundays from Feb. 17-March 5. The Theatre Company is located at 3125 S. Texas Ave. Suite 500 in the Tejas Center. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 979-779-1302 or visit theatrecompany.com for tickets.
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 9
In case you missed it the first time, Post Oak Mall is offering another Santa Paws Pet Photo Night from 4-7 p.m. Monday outside JC Penney. Pets are required to be on a leash or in a carrier and will not be allowed in any other area of the mall. Photo packages are available for purchase.
The Wall That Heals coming to College Station in April
The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and a mobile education center are coming to College Station in April 2023. The Wall and education center will be stationed at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station from April 27-30 and...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (2) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Brazos Valley residents donate during annual Food for Families Food Drive
Wednesday marked KBTX-TV’s 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, where food and monetary donations were collected for 13 hours at the Brazos Center in Bryan, to be dispersed to food pantries across the Brazos Valley and beyond through the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The drive raised more than...
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 12/11 FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM. This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greens Prairie neighborhood. This single-story home has 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Step into the spacious downstairs area that will be flowing with wood floors. The living room is anchored with a fireplace, and you'll be in awe of the tall ceilings and natural light. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with a gas stub out to connect your grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have community events, fiber internet, plus 20 to 30 feet of privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home. You'll also find quality outdoor amenities such as natural playscapes, pavilion, ponds stocked for fishing, and over 12 miles of trails.
Amber alerts raise awareness of missing children
While speculation has arisen about the number of Amber alerts on the upswing in Brazos County, the executive director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said it’s the amount of community support for the cause that actually has increased. November was a busy month, Chuck Fleeger said, however...
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff elected to Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 seat
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff won the runoff for Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race, after defeating her opponent A.J. Renold during Thursday night’s election. Ewers-Shurtleff kept the lead after the Nov. 8 general election, and received 70.3% of the vote with 497 votes in the runoff, while Renold received 29.7% of the vote with 210 votes. Of the 9,159 registered voters in District 5, there were 707 whose votes were tallied as of Thursday night.
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open Friday in College Station
Dave’s Hot Chicken will open this Friday in College Station. The restaurant is located at 1512 Texas Ave. S. in the space formerly occupied by Urban Bricks Pizza. Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Dave’s Hot Chicken is a chain of fast casual restaurants that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
College Station football team preparing for speedy semifinal showdown with Veterans Memorial
Saturday’s football game at the Alamodome in San Antonio could break out into a track meet. College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden and head coach Stoney Pryor have seen Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s speed and know the Cougars will have to match it. “They’re a fast team, and they’re...
Brazos County commissioners plan future discussion on potential Veterans Court
In a recent 3-2 vote, Brazos County commissioners voted against creating a Brazos County Veterans Court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry and Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley voted against the proposal...
SFA Middle School students have Snow Much Fun
Students, teachers, administrators and community leaders gathered for Snow Much Fun, a student showcase at Stephen F. Austin Middle School on Wednesday. “Oftentimes, we have events like open house, schedule pickup, our family game nights — which are geared more toward students and their parents — but a huge piece is also to get our community members involved,” SFA Principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said. “So this is a way that we bring community members to showcase SFA because the more support we can get from our community, the more successful our school and our students can be.”
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Leon O'Neal and Mark French chat Texas A&M football and hoops
Two former Texas A&M athletes join the podcast to break down their respective sports. Former A&M safety Leon O'Neal breaks down the season that was for the Aggies and basketball guard Mark French takes a look at the A&M men's basketball season to date.
Texas A&M freshman WR Chris Marshall to transfer
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced Thursday on Twitter that he is transferring. The Missouri City graduate played in six games, catching 11 passes for 108 yards. He was suspended twice for violating team rules this season, first before A&M’s game against Miami on Sept. 17 and again after the Aggies’ loss at South Carolina on Oct. 22. He did not play again after the South Carolina game.
Texas A&M System names new leaders at San Antonio, Prairie View A&M
The Texas A&M University System Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Dr. Linda Schott interim president at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. The vote came during a special-called telephonic meeting in which the regents also voted to appoint Tomikia P. LeGrande as the ninth president at Prairie View A&M University. Schott...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
2023 5-star RB Rueben Owens commits to Texas A&M
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from El Campo five-star running back Rueben Owens on Wednesday night after he decommitted from Louisville earlier in the day. Owens (5-11, 190) is the nation’s 23rd-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the second-ranked running back, according to the 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.
College Station's Kate Georgiades turning heads on Houston volleyball team
University of Houston libero Kate Georgiades is living out the dreams she had while attending College Station High School. Georgiades and her current Cougar teammates will play at top-seeded Stanford on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Fifth-seeded Houston advanced last week with five-set victories...
