Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies

Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
Charges filed in Southfield police chase and shootout; 1 suspect remains at large [VIDEO]
After engaging police in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday morning, a Detroit man and teen are facing assault charges, and a third suspect is still on the loose.
MSP trooper welcomed home months after shooting while working undercover drug case in Detroit
Michigan State Police Sgt. Devin Kachar, who was shot multiple times while working undercover in Detroit, has returned home after more than two months of recovery and rehab.
Macomb Twp man fined $5K for shooting and killing protected hawks
A Macomb County man has been fined nearly $5,000 after firing several rounds at a nest of Cooper’s hawks and killing three of them. He shot the birds after workers refused to remove the tree containing the protected species’ nest.
2 workers fired from Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office after alleged narcotics theft; prosecutors considering criminal charges
Two Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees were fired – and may face criminal charges – for allegedly stealing prescription drugs that were tagged for disposal.
Arrest made after drivers shut down busy Detroit intersection with donuts, ring of fire
Detroit police said they have arrested one person involved in a dangerous driving incident captured on video. Numerous cars did donuts at 7 Mile and Greenfield, blocking the busy intersection.
Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
2 Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office workers fired for stealing drugs
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Macomb County employees have been fired and could face criminal charges for allegedly stealing drugs out of the medical examiner’s property room, where they both worked. Investigators say the 32-year-old woman and 50-year-old man both started at the examiner’s office around the...
Surveillance video released after four shot outside Detroit hotel
Detroit police released surveillance video Friday after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting by the entrance of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in downtown Thursday night.
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
Man charged with antisemitic attack in Oakland Co. moons Wayne County judge
Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn was in court in Wayne County this week for a 2-year-old case, just days after being charged in Bloomfield Township for an alleged antisematic attack. During the Wayne County court appearance, he mooned Judge Regina Thomas through the video conference he was appearing on.
4 people shot in ‘targeted attack’ outside historic Detroit hotel
DETROIT – Four people were injured by gunfire in what police are calling a “targeted attack” outside Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. WDIV-TV in Detroit reports that three of the victims are in critical condition while a fourth is in temporary serious condition. All of them are in their early 20s to early 30s.
Detroit police: Victim followed, shot after suspect shoots into his vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was shot at, followed, then shot Sunday on Detroit's west side. Police said the 25-year-old victim was in his vehicle in the 8100 block of Fenkell just after 6:50 p.m. Someone got out of the rear passenger side of a vehicle and shot into his vehicle.
Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed
Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs
A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center.
Prosecutors: Our case against Crumbley parents is stronger than ever
In an effort to keep James and Jennifer Crumbley locked up, the prosecution has disclosed new evidence that it says shows the couple to be a greater flight risk than ever before and strengthens the novel case against the Oxford school shooter's parents. The evidence is a statement by the mom and one by the son, Ethan Crumbley, who has pleaded guilty to murdering four fellow students and injuring seven others in a rampage on Nov....
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
Attempted smash-and-grab robbery at gun store caught on tape
A smash-and-grab robbery was attempted at a gun store in Dearborn Heights early this morning. Two thieves rammed a red Hyundai sedan straight into Esko Guns.
1 arrested after wild video of stunt driving, drifting around ring of fire in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is in custody in connection with a wild scene involving stunt driving and drifting on the city's west side. Early Monday, drivers gathered at the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield, where they did donuts around a ring of fire, right in front of a police officer.
