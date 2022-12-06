ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies

By Jessica Dupnack
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed

Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs

A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Prosecutors: Our case against Crumbley parents is stronger than ever

In an effort to keep James and Jennifer Crumbley locked up, the prosecution has disclosed new evidence that it says shows the couple to be a greater flight risk than ever before and strengthens the novel case against the Oxford school shooter's parents. The evidence is a statement by the mom and one by the son, Ethan Crumbley, who has pleaded guilty to murdering four fellow students and injuring seven others in a rampage on Nov....

Comments / 0

Community Policy