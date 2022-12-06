Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Related
KSDK
Shooting, carjacking leaves man injured
A shooting in north St. Louis left a man injured. The man then walked to the Phillips 66 gas station in the 4500 block of North Broadway for help, police said.
KSDK
Community remembers lives lost in 2021 Amazon warehouse collapse
Many in the Edwardsville community continue to remember the lives lost after a tornado damaged an Amazon warehouse in 2021. The one-year anniversary is on Dec. 10.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Cloudy, drizzly Saturday
Tonight will be cloudy with areas of fog and lows in the low 30s. Sunday will be cloudy to start, dry with a touch of afternoon sunshine.
KSDK
Police provide update on officer-involved shooting outside Dave & Buster's
A St. Louis Co. Police Department spokeswoman said detectives with the Maryland Heights police department shot a man who was charging at them with an "edged weapon."
KSDK
St. Louis leaders discuss a renewed effort to fight crime
The AAAC hopes to create a partnership to hold long-term conversations cracking down on crime. Alderwoman Boyd hopes the group of leaders meets before the new year.
KSDK
St. Louis considers 'guaranteed income' proposal to help struggling families
A 'guaranteed income' proposal made it out of committee Thursday. It now goes to the full St. Louis Board of Aldermen for vetting.
KSDK
An inside look of the 18th Annual Nutcracker on Ice in Webster Groves
For decades, the timeless classic has been a holiday tradition for many. This Christmas season, you can watch your favorite story in a whole new way.
KSDK
Free beer, clowns and antiques in St. Louis this weekend
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — This weekend, whether you love clowns, collect clowns, or have a healthy fear of clowns, there’s a fundraiser in Dutchtown that checks all of those boxes. Clowning For Kids features clown and circus-themed figurines made by artist Ron Lee available to purchase. All proceeds...
KSDK
St. Louis alderman introducing teen curfew bill
A St. Louis alderman is introducing a teen curfew bill on Friday. It comes after continued violence across the city.
KSDK
City of St. Louis addresses systemic injustice with new Reparations Commission
It is unclear whether money will be distributed. This move would be similar to how some other cities address longstanding economic disparities.
KSDK
Santa and Mrs. Claus spotted in Washington, Missouri, ahead of 'Santa at the Market' event
Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted shopping in Washington, Missouri, and we got an exclusive interview. The town is preparing for its “Santa at the Market” event.
KSDK
My Lou: St. Louis dancer making moves in Hollywood
Dancer Kameron Saunders is one of the inspiring stories to come out of St. Louis. He’s showing off his moves on the big screen.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Why St. Louis aldermen won't likely serve full federal corruption sentences
ST. LOUIS — Judge Stephen Clark wanted to send a message. So, he gave three former St. Louis aldermen indicted on public corruption charges prison terms just one month shy of the maximum federal guidelines would allow. For former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, that was 45 months.
KSDK
The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association spreads holiday cheer on Television Plaza
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association has been caroling to spread cheer and good will throughout our St. Louis community since 1911. Their collections help fund the important work of children’s agencies in the area! With the help of our community, they have raised over $3 million to date.
KSDK
Wellness Wednesday: Expert shares tips on running faster and stronger
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, Dr. Mattie Rose Carter joined Mary in studio to share her simple tips for runners. Carter explains it is crucial to build hip and core strength to prevent injuries when running. She helps her clients by creating a 3 month plan customizable to them.
KSDK
Sip and Serve: 12 Bars of Charity returns to downtown STL
ST. LOUIS - Coordinating outfits with friends and hopping from bar to bar all across STL never looked so good! Now, you can do all of those things among thousands of others, all while giving back to your favorite local charity. 12 Bars of Charity is bringing the cheer this...
Comments / 0