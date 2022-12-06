At approximately 4:00 am on Sunday, November 27th, New Bedford Police and EMS responded to reports of a stabbing and car-jacking. Upon arrival to 1359 Acushnet Avenue, first responders discovered a single male who told officers that he was sitting inside his car at Clasky Common Park when a group of males approached his car and ordered him out of it at gunpoint.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO