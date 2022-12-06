Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay hosts Florida following Point's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (13-10-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -132, Panthers +113; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-2 win...
No. 8 Alabama mounts comeback, beats No. 1 Houston 71-65
HOUSTON (AP) — No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday, becoming just the second men’s team to beat two top-ranked teams in the same season. Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 12 points and Mark Sears scored 11 points, including nine in the second half for the Crimson Tide (8-1). Alabama shot 50% from the field in the second half and 41% for the game. The Tide went 20 of 32 on free throws, including 15 of 21 in the second half.
Tyrese Haliburton's Final Injury Status For Nets-Pacers Game
Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
Arizona Coyotes setting ‘high asking price’ for Jakob Chychrun trade
The NHL trade deadline is months away but Stanley Cup contenders and playoff hopefuls are keeping a close eye on
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Johnson and New Orleans host Portland
New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -18; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Pilots have gone 5-2 at home. Portland ranks sixth...
Michigan State’s Joey Hauser hits milestone in win over Brown
Joey Hauser scored 22 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, as Michigan State downed visiting Brown 68-50 in
No. 10 Alabama rallies out of 15-point deficit in second half to upset No. 1 Houston
For the second time this season Alabama upset the No. 1 team in the country, rallying from 15 points down in the second half to defeat Houston.
Boum and Xavier host Cincinnati
Xavier Musketeers (6-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -2.5; over/under is 151. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 84-74 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Bearcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fourth in...
Florida St. 75, Louisville 53
LOUISVILLE (0-9) Curry 2-2 1-2 5, Huntley-Hatfield 1-5 0-2 2, Withers 3-10 0-0 8, Ellis 5-17 3-5 15, James 3-5 0-0 9, Traynor 2-4 0-0 6, Basili 1-4 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 2, Lands 1-3 0-0 2, H.Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Ree 1-2 0-0 2, McCool 0-0 0-0 0, Myles-Devore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 4-9 53.
SYRACUSE 83, GEORGETOWN 64
Percentages: FG .373, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Heath 3-10, Murray 2-3, Spears 1-6, Akok 0-1, Anglin 0-1, Bristol 0-1, Mozone 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akok, Wahab). Turnovers: 15 (Akok 3, Spears 3, Bristol 2, Heath 2, Murray 2, Anglin, Ezewiro, Wahab). Steals:...
Tulane 88, Buffalo 63
BUFFALO (5-5) Adams 3-9 1-2 8, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 1-4 2-2 4, C.Jones 1-9 1-2 4, Powell 4-13 3-4 11, Hardnett 2-5 8-10 13, Jack 2-6 2-2 6, Blocker 2-4 1-1 6, Ceaser 1-4 3-5 5, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 21-28 63.
