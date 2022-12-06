ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Tampa Bay hosts Florida following Point's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (13-10-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -132, Panthers +113; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-2 win...
TAMPA, FL
No. 8 Alabama mounts comeback, beats No. 1 Houston 71-65

HOUSTON (AP) — No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday, becoming just the second men’s team to beat two top-ranked teams in the same season. Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 12 points and Mark Sears scored 11 points, including nine in the second half for the Crimson Tide (8-1). Alabama shot 50% from the field in the second half and 41% for the game. The Tide went 20 of 32 on free throws, including 15 of 21 in the second half.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Johnson and New Orleans host Portland

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -18; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Pilots have gone 5-2 at home. Portland ranks sixth...
PORTLAND, OR
Boum and Xavier host Cincinnati

Xavier Musketeers (6-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -2.5; over/under is 151. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 84-74 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Bearcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fourth in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Florida St. 75, Louisville 53

LOUISVILLE (0-9) Curry 2-2 1-2 5, Huntley-Hatfield 1-5 0-2 2, Withers 3-10 0-0 8, Ellis 5-17 3-5 15, James 3-5 0-0 9, Traynor 2-4 0-0 6, Basili 1-4 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 2, Lands 1-3 0-0 2, H.Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Ree 1-2 0-0 2, McCool 0-0 0-0 0, Myles-Devore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 4-9 53.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
SYRACUSE 83, GEORGETOWN 64

Percentages: FG .373, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Heath 3-10, Murray 2-3, Spears 1-6, Akok 0-1, Anglin 0-1, Bristol 0-1, Mozone 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akok, Wahab). Turnovers: 15 (Akok 3, Spears 3, Bristol 2, Heath 2, Murray 2, Anglin, Ezewiro, Wahab). Steals:...
SYRACUSE, NY
Tulane 88, Buffalo 63

BUFFALO (5-5) Adams 3-9 1-2 8, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 1-4 2-2 4, C.Jones 1-9 1-2 4, Powell 4-13 3-4 11, Hardnett 2-5 8-10 13, Jack 2-6 2-2 6, Blocker 2-4 1-1 6, Ceaser 1-4 3-5 5, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 21-28 63.
BUFFALO, NY

