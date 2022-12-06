Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay hosts Florida following Point's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (13-10-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -132, Panthers +113; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-2 win...
AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the penalty told The Associated Press on Saturday. Coach Dennis...
Sean Payton's Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
The Denver Broncos will have a shot at wooing Sean Payton back into the NFL coaching ranks.
2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Schedule, TV channel, finalists, all-time winners
The end of the college football season makes it officially award season, and there's none more prestigious that the Heisman Trophy. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he wasn't included in the list of finalists this year, meaning we won't have a shot at ...
Johnson and New Orleans host Portland
New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -18; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Pilots have gone 5-2 at home. Portland ranks sixth...
Mike Sullivan Says Kris Letang is 'Available' to Return to Penguins Lineup
The Pittsburgh Penguins might see the return of Kris Letang far sooner than expected.
UNC outmuscles Georgia Tech, halts four-game skid
R.J. Davis tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds as North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday, beating visiting Georgia
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB
The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.
Boum and Xavier host Cincinnati
Xavier Musketeers (6-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -2.5; over/under is 151. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 84-74 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Bearcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fourth in...
Tulane 88, Buffalo 63
BUFFALO (5-5) Adams 3-9 1-2 8, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 1-4 2-2 4, C.Jones 1-9 1-2 4, Powell 4-13 3-4 11, Hardnett 2-5 8-10 13, Jack 2-6 2-2 6, Blocker 2-4 1-1 6, Ceaser 1-4 3-5 5, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 21-28 63.
Murray and Georgetown host Syracuse
Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -9.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the Syracuse Orange after Brandon Murray scored 20 points in Georgetown's 75-68 win over the Siena Saints. The Orange have gone 3-2 at home. Syracuse ranks seventh in...
