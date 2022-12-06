ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Tampa Bay hosts Florida following Point's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (13-10-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -132, Panthers +113; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-2 win...
TAMPA, FL
Johnson and New Orleans host Portland

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -18; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Pilots have gone 5-2 at home. Portland ranks sixth...
PORTLAND, OR
Boum and Xavier host Cincinnati

Xavier Musketeers (6-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -2.5; over/under is 151. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 84-74 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Bearcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fourth in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tulane 88, Buffalo 63

BUFFALO (5-5) Adams 3-9 1-2 8, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 1-4 2-2 4, C.Jones 1-9 1-2 4, Powell 4-13 3-4 11, Hardnett 2-5 8-10 13, Jack 2-6 2-2 6, Blocker 2-4 1-1 6, Ceaser 1-4 3-5 5, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 21-28 63.
BUFFALO, NY
Murray and Georgetown host Syracuse

Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -9.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the Syracuse Orange after Brandon Murray scored 20 points in Georgetown's 75-68 win over the Siena Saints. The Orange have gone 3-2 at home. Syracuse ranks seventh in...
SYRACUSE, NY

