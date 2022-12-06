Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jordan Nwora playing second unit role for Bucks on Wednesday night
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Jordan Nwora is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Nwora will resume his previous bench role after Grayson Allen was chosen as Wednesday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 400.4 minutes this season, Nwora is averaging 0.71 FanDuel points per minute.
Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves
Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Suns takeaways: C's send loud statement in blowout win
Wednesday night's game in Phoenix was a big test for the red-hot Boston Celtics. They passed with flying colors. The C's outclassed the Western Conference-leading Suns in a potential NBA Finals preview, 125-98. They were superior on both ends of the court and shot 48.5 percent from the floor to Phoenix's 39.8 percent. The Suns were held to 25 percent (8-for-32) from 3-point range. The Celtics' dominating performance came without their starting bigs, Al Horford and Robert Williams.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. James is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face the Raptors on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis (illness) has also been ruled out, while Patrick Beverley (knee) is doubtful.
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (groin) starting in Phoenix's Wednesday lineup, Ish Wainright to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. After a three game absence with a right groin strain, Craig will make his return at home. In 27.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 9.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) available for Spurs on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will play Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. McDermott was listed probable entering the day due to a sprianed right ankle. Now, he has been given the green light to take the court versus Kevin Porter Jr. and Co. Our models...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) active on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Paul will make his return to the court after Phoenix's guard sat out 14 games with a heel ailment. In 31.6 expected minutes, our models project Paul to score 36.5 FanDuel points. Paul's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (back) starting for Spurs Thursday in place of injured Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will start Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. He's officially been given the green light, and now, he is entering the starting lineup in place of Devin Vassell. Our models...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oladipo has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Los Angeles on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 20.4 minutes against the Clippers. Oladipo's Thursday projection includes 9.7 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) questionable Friday for Washington
Washington Wizards guard/forward Will Barton is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, he's been listed questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
numberfire.com
Devonte' Graham (toe) active for New Orleans' Wednesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (toe) is active for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Graham will be available despite being listed as questionable with a toe sprain. In 15.0 expected minutes, our models project Graham to score 12.3 FanDuel points. Graham's projection includes 6.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Conley is making his way back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since November 19th. He is considered questionable to face Golden State on Wednesday. If he is active, our models expect him to play 25.7 minutes against the Warriors.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play for Heat Thursday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Robinson for 5.9 points, 1.6...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Walker Kessler on Wednesday, Jarred Vanderbilt to bench
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Kessler will make his first career start after Jarred Vanderbilt was benched on Wednesday night. In 22.3 expected minutes, our models project Kessler to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Kessler's projection includes 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mathurin will come off the bench after Tyrese Haliburton was named Wednesday's starter. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Mathurin to score 24.6 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8...
