Wednesday night's game in Phoenix was a big test for the red-hot Boston Celtics. They passed with flying colors. The C's outclassed the Western Conference-leading Suns in a potential NBA Finals preview, 125-98. They were superior on both ends of the court and shot 48.5 percent from the floor to Phoenix's 39.8 percent. The Suns were held to 25 percent (8-for-32) from 3-point range. The Celtics' dominating performance came without their starting bigs, Al Horford and Robert Williams.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO