Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
2022 Pineville Christmas Parade
Hicks High School plays 1st home basketball game since Hurricane Laura. For Hicks High School on Friday, Dec. 9, homecoming festivities meant a little more this year for fans and students. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Amendment surrounding books on...
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
wbrz.com
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
kalb.com
Hicks High School plays 1st home basketball game since Hurricane Laura
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For Hicks High School on Friday, Dec. 9, homecoming festivities meant a little more this year for fans and students. For the first time in over two years, it was a home sweet home as the Hicks Pirates and Lady Pirates were able to play a game on their home floor in front of a packed gym.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High suffers loss to Ville Platte thanks to cold perimeter shooting
Lafayette High learned the hard way that if you live by the three you die by the three in its loss to Ville Platte on Thursday on day one of the Big Dave Classic at Northside High. The Mighty Lions slow start offensively allowed the Bulldogs to get an early...
kalb.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
klax-tv.com
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
kalb.com
Tree of Life at Rapides Regional Medical Center
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting. An Avoyelles Parish jury handed down a guilty verdict on two counts of second-degree murder for Exzavian Burnette in connection with a shooting on Knoll Avenue back on Jan. 19, 2022, that left two people dead.
kalb.com
Natchitoches deputy remembered following 2012 car crash
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their own, who lost his life ten years ago during a single-vehicle accident. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, retired sheriff Victor Jones, Akilah Issac, Ricky Issac, III, family, friends and members of NPSO...
kalb.com
Alexandria Museum of Art launches Educator’s Vault, a free digital resource hub for teachers
The following has been provided by the AMoA and LSUA:. The Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA) has launched The Educator’s Vault, a free digital resource hub for educators. In one location, educators, homeschool parents, and other parties are able to access art lessons and activities, an educational video series relating to the museum’s collection, interviews with artists, and prepared lesson plans with educational, historical, and practical information about featured works of art.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Does the City of Natchitoches need a Commissioner of Public Safety?
This is a question that I hope all citizens residing in the city of Natchitoches will ask their council person as the City Council will vote on the mayor’s proposition in the upcoming weeks. I hope that each council member will cautiously make their decision based on common sense and what is best for the city. If you look at cities that have police commissioners, you will quickly see that larger cities in the United States utilize police commissioners due to the size of the department and the size of the city to better manage its police force. These larger departments have numerous “chiefs of police” for each of their divisions. The police commissioner is tasked with providing the overall mission and focus for the city’s police force, considering problems that may be facing their city. The Mayor has renamed this proposed position in Natchitoches as the Commissioner of Public Safety to include the fire department perhaps in the hopes this position will be more desirable to the Community.
kalb.com
Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The sentencing of Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, was delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after two post-conviction defense motions, including one request for a new trial, were denied by presiding Judge Greg Beard. Mayo, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 4, 2022
Service: Tuesday, December 6 at 12 pm at Central Baptist Church in Robeline. Service: Friday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
kalb.com
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
klax-tv.com
Election Day Inspires Residents to Exercise their Right to Vote
Citizens are gearing up for Election Day for the Rapides School Board and City Council. Their votes could determine who can make changes in the community. John Kilbourne was a former educator and loves to support the school board. “You want to know something; you have to get into those...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria. Alexandria, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 5, 2022, that at around 3:52 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Cavan Circle in Alexandria, Louisiana’s Kelley Land region.
kalb.com
Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House continues its effort to feed those in need throughout Central Louisiana by teaming up with the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria to host a canned food drive. The canned food drive will take place Monday, December 12, from 11 a.m....
kalb.com
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
kalb.com
Woman sues City of Pineville, two police officers after being tased following 2021 traffic accident
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the City of Pineville and two of its police officers after a Dec. 9, 2021, traffic accident that resulted in her being tased. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Jermaine Harris of the Jermaine Harris Law...
Comments / 0