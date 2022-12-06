ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

2022 Pineville Christmas Parade

PINEVILLE, LA
WJTV 12

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Hicks High School plays 1st home basketball game since Hurricane Laura

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For Hicks High School on Friday, Dec. 9, homecoming festivities meant a little more this year for fans and students. For the first time in over two years, it was a home sweet home as the Hicks Pirates and Lady Pirates were able to play a game on their home floor in front of a packed gym.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Tree of Life at Rapides Regional Medical Center

Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting. An Avoyelles Parish jury handed down a guilty verdict on two counts of second-degree murder for Exzavian Burnette in connection with a shooting on Knoll Avenue back on Jan. 19, 2022, that left two people dead.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches deputy remembered following 2012 car crash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their own, who lost his life ten years ago during a single-vehicle accident. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, retired sheriff Victor Jones, Akilah Issac, Ricky Issac, III, family, friends and members of NPSO...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Museum of Art launches Educator’s Vault, a free digital resource hub for teachers

The following has been provided by the AMoA and LSUA:. The Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA) has launched The Educator’s Vault, a free digital resource hub for educators. In one location, educators, homeschool parents, and other parties are able to access art lessons and activities, an educational video series relating to the museum’s collection, interviews with artists, and prepared lesson plans with educational, historical, and practical information about featured works of art.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Does the City of Natchitoches need a Commissioner of Public Safety?

This is a question that I hope all citizens residing in the city of Natchitoches will ask their council person as the City Council will vote on the mayor’s proposition in the upcoming weeks. I hope that each council member will cautiously make their decision based on common sense and what is best for the city. If you look at cities that have police commissioners, you will quickly see that larger cities in the United States utilize police commissioners due to the size of the department and the size of the city to better manage its police force. These larger departments have numerous “chiefs of police” for each of their divisions. The police commissioner is tasked with providing the overall mission and focus for the city’s police force, considering problems that may be facing their city. The Mayor has renamed this proposed position in Natchitoches as the Commissioner of Public Safety to include the fire department perhaps in the hopes this position will be more desirable to the Community.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The sentencing of Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, was delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after two post-conviction defense motions, including one request for a new trial, were denied by presiding Judge Greg Beard. Mayo, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov....
PINEVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – December 4, 2022

Service: Tuesday, December 6 at 12 pm at Central Baptist Church in Robeline. Service: Friday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
PINEVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

Election Day Inspires Residents to Exercise their Right to Vote

Citizens are gearing up for Election Day for the Rapides School Board and City Council. Their votes could determine who can make changes in the community. John Kilbourne was a former educator and loves to support the school board. “You want to know something; you have to get into those...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House continues its effort to feed those in need throughout Central Louisiana by teaming up with the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria to host a canned food drive. The canned food drive will take place Monday, December 12, from 11 a.m....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Lee Street fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

