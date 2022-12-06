Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Activists To March In Tulsa To Bring Attention To 2 Rape Cases
Leaders from the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations are in Tulsa to bring attention to two rape cases. The civil rights activists think one of those cases got a wrongful conviction and they are demanding justice. "I made a phone call, and it was the Panthers that...
News On 6
Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning. Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle. Witnesses on...
News On 6
Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools
Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
News On 6
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man
Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sylvester Gay was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near 828 S Wheeling Ave. Troopers said Gay was seen driving a white 2000 Ford Focus with...
News On 6
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
News On 6
Overnight Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire that broke out in the garage of a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. The people who live at the home told fire officials that they went to the store around midnight and came back home and found the garage on fire.
News On 6
Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School
The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Changes Public Meeting Format After Disruptions
The City of Tulsa has changed the format of some public meetings to limit disruptions from people who think a planning document is part of a government plan to seize property and implement the Green New Deal. Tulsa is updating the comprehensive plan, through a process called PlaniTulsa, and is...
News On 6
TPD Foundation Prepares For Random Acts Of Kindness Event
The TPD Foundation is getting into the holiday spirit as officers prepare for their annual Random Acts of Kindness campaign. The founder of the Tulsa Police Foundation, Roger Chasteen joined News On 6 to discuss how the event helps bring police and the community closer together.
News On 6
Hundreds Gather in Tulsa for Oklahoma’s Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day
Tulsa hosted a big celebration of women in aerospace and aviation on Friday, drawing in students and professionals from across the state. The sixth annual Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day featured speakers, lunch, and planes everywhere you looked in the Tulsa Tech hangar. "Aviation is a beautiful community. It's...
News On 6
Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend
A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
News On 6
Watch: Preparations Underway For Annual Tulsa Christmas Parade
Crews are putting last-minute touches on floats for Saturday morning's Tulsa Christmas Parade. It's been a tradition for nearly a century. Year after year, people fill downtown Tulsa to celebrate Christmas at the annual parade. Parade chair Arthur Greeno says 71 entries include decorated floats, bands, and dancers. "It’s a...
News On 6
Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages
An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year. The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.
News On 6
Tickets For ‘Hamilton’ At Tulsa PAC Go On Sale Monday
Tickets for "Hamilton" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center go on sale to the public Monday morning. Tickets will go on sale at 10:30 a.m. and start at $49 dollars. There is a limit of nine tickets per account. The PAC box office and the Celebrity Attractions website are the...
Comments / 0